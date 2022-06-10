Altenew’s Fan-Favorite Original Crafting Subscription IS Evolving
The Build-A-Flower stamping subscription is transitioning into a new and improved series.
At Altenew, we believe in providing the best crafting experience and making the most from our products. The Build-A-Flower has a special place in our hearts as our very first Altenew subscription.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew, a high-end paper crafting products company, has always been famous for its iconic layering stamps. From the first Painted Flowers Stamp Set launched in 2014, paper crafters raved about how artistic and talented they felt creating stunning inked flowers on their projects. Altenew has since released hundreds of gorgeous floral layering stamped designs, but it wasn’t until 2017 with the launch of the Build-A-Flower layering stamp and die subscription that layered stamping took the crafting world by storm.
— Tasnim Ahmed, Altenew President and Product Development Team Lead
The popular Build-A-Flower stamp and die sets were released monthly for four years and celebrated the beauty of a wide variety of flowers. The stamp sets, which are still available for sale in the Altenew shop, are each bundled with its coordinating die set, making it simple for crafters to start card making and scrapbooking right away. Hundreds of Altenew crafters enjoyed receiving this subscription in the mail on the first of every month.
In the beginning of April 2022, Altenew President and Product Development Team Lead, Tasnim Ahmed, announced that the Build-A-Flower subscription would be evolving into the Build-A-Garden series. “At Altenew, we believe in providing the best crafting experience and making the most from our products. The Build-A-Flower has a special place in our hearts as our very first Altenew subscription. As we continue to find ways to innovate and improve the user experience, we are launching Build-A-Garden as the next level of this series. With the introduction of our simple coloring and layering stencils and their increasing popularity, we believe that incorporating this product category with a stamp set will give you the best of both worlds.”
The new Build-A-Garden project set would be priced the same as the original Build-A-Flower and would include an increased variety of products. Each month’s bundle includes a stamp set along with a coordinating stencil set and/or die set, as well as a customer-favorite Mini Blending Brush. This fun addition allows crafters to build their collection of brushes from month to month to allow for more ink blending options with the layering stencils and other blending needs in the craft room. This revamped subscription experience further allows crafters to celebrate flowers in their natural, iconic forms - in nature, in gardens, and surrounded by other flowers and plants.
To stay true to the floral theme in this flower-centric series, the company will release gorgeous new floral designs each month. Each month’s stamp set will focus on multiple flowers blooming in their natural environments for extra crafting versatility. As shared by Tasnim, “this series will emphasize the beauty of the garden.”
In addition, for a fun surprise each month, this subscription will be a bit more fluid in terms of its contents compared to the other Altenew subscriptions which tend to include the same exact product categories every month. Specifically, the Build-A-Garden will include a variation of a stamp set (sized 4x6 or 6x8, either an outline design or an outline design with coloring layers) and a set of Simple Coloring Stencils or Layering Stencils. The set will always include a mini blending brush, and during some special months, a coordinating die set will be added as a fun bonus.
Paper crafters have already been raving about the new Build-A-Garden series, and we can’t wait to see the upcoming designs Altenew has planned for the future.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
