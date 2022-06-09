Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Host Delawareans Accepted into U.S. Service Academies

DELAWARE, June 9 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – On June 8, 2022, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, along with Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) hosted Delawareans accepted into U.S. service academies during a reception in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center. Each year, students interested in attending the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy or U.S. Military Academy at West Point apply for a nomination through members of the United States Congress. Members nominate top candidates from their home state, ensuring that the best and the brightest are considered for admission to the nation's leading service academies. In 2002, then-Senator Joe Biden, Senator Carper and then-Representative Mike Castle hosted the first Delaware Service Academy Reception in the Capitol.

The Delaware students who have accepted appointments to the service academies this year are:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Emily Malone, Padua Academy

Joseph Klosiewicz, Sussex Technical High School

Michael Martin, Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy

Kylie Chagaris, Lake Forest High School

Vincy Bria Mendoza, Caesar Rodney High School

Andres Samson, Salesianum School, currently attending University of Pittsburgh

MILITARY ACADEMY AT WEST POINT, West Point, N.Y.

Samrath Singh, Caravel Academy

Jacob Owen, Appoquinimink High School

NAVAL ACADEMY, Annapolis, Md.

Kenzie Fleming, Archmere Academy

Kyndall Wyngaard, First State Military Academy

Jia Anderson­­­, Padua Academy

Joshua Gutzmirtl, Delaware Military Academy

