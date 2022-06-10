Wailua River Bridge work to Begin

Main, News Posted on Jun 9, 2022 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is breaking ground for repair work to be done on the Wailua River Bridge on Kauai.

The $55.7 million project will get underway in July and should wrap up by the end of 2024. $44.6 million of the funding will come from the federal government, and $11.17 million from the state. “This is a critical infrastructure project for Kauai, and it’s the kind of work that Governor Ige has made a top priority for his administration,” said Jade Butay, Director of the Department of Transportation.

The Wailua River Bridge was constructed in 1945. The 424-foot-long bridge is supported by seven concrete piers, which are in turn supported by timber piles which were driven into the riverbed more than seven decades ago.

The wooden piles will be replaced by reinforced concrete piles, which will much better stand up to the scouring of heavy rains and flooding. A new pier will also be constructed between the piles to offer support to the existing superstructure.

HDOT appreciates the public’s patience as these needed repairs are made over the next year and a half.

State executives and dignitaries gather for the groundbreaking of the Wailua River Bridge project

Structural base of Wailua River Bridge to be reinforced by concrete piles.

