Consultations with the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service Association (TTFSA) on the proposed increase in the compulsory age of retirement from 60 to 65 years

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, June 9 - The Honourable Brian Manning M.P., Minister in the Ministry of Finance continued consultations today on the proposed increase in the compulsory age of retirement from 60 to 65 years with the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service Association (TTFSA). 

The Minister and TTFSA representatives held stimulating and encouraging discussions surrounding the subject matter.

Consultations with other trade unions will continue in the near future.

