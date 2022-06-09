Submit Release
Revised Entry Requirements for Trinidad and Tobago

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, June 9 - Port of Spain, May 31st, 2022:  The Ministry of Health advises the public of the following revision to the National Guidelines for entry into Trinidad and Tobago. Effective June 1, 2022, persons entering the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago will no longer be required to complete the TT Travel Pass application form.

All travellers must submit proof of a Negative COVID-19 PCR or Lab Approved Antigen test result. The test should be taken no earlier than forty-eight (48) hours prior to entry into Trinidad and Tobago.

Any passenger that does not present a negative COVID-19 test will be required to enter into state supervised quarantine upon their arrival, at their own cost and must provide a negative PCR or Lab Approved Antigen test, at any time during their quarantine period, as a condition for release.

The public is reminded to adhere to the latest Public Health Guidelines [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] (No. 7) Regulations, 2022 and the 3Ws including frequent hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing. 

Persons can visit the Ministry of Health’s official social media pages or website, www.health.gov.tt, for further information.

 

