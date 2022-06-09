Join Investigation Leads to Arrest in Five Fires 

BELCHERTOWN and SPRINGFIELD — Belchertown Fire Chief John S. Ingram, Belchertown Police Chief Christopher Pronovost, Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi, Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey announced today that a Webster man has been charged in connection with five fires between March and June of this year.

JOHN J. NOGA, 58, was arrested today on four counts of burning of property and one count of arson of a dwelling for the following incidents:

March 29, 2022: A fire damaged the exterior of a building at 109 Stebbins St. in Belchertown. This fire was extinguished by the Belchertown Fire Department.

May 31, 2022: A fire burned trash and debris in a parking lot at 361 Taylor St. in Springfield. This fire was extinguished by the Springfield Fire Department.

June 1, 2022: A fire burned trash and debris in a parking lot at 361 Taylor St. in Springfield. This fire was extinguished by civilians at the scene.

June 1, 2022: Two separate fires burned brush in the area of 109 Stebbins St. in Belchertown. The first fire was extinguished by civilians at the scene and the second, a short time later, was extinguished by the Belchertown Fire Department.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and no residents displaced in any of these incidents,” the fire service and law enforcement officials jointly stated. “But any of them could have grown into a dangerous or even deadly situation.”

There were more than 600 arsons reported in Massachusetts last year, causing over $3 million in damages and injuring nine firefighters and five civilians. Anyone with information on an arson in Massachusetts is asked to share it with investigators by contacting the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. Tipsters may remain anonymous if they wish.

The Belchertown and Springfield fires were jointly investigated by the Belchertown Fire and Police departments; the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad, comprised of firefighters and police detectives; and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

###