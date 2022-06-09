FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 9, 2022

Nebraska DMV Expands Appointment System for Driver License Services

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is implementing a new appointment system for driver licensing services. Customers in the Omaha, Bellevue and Lincoln offices will soon be able to book an appointment online to receive the services they need at the time which is convenient to them.

The appointment system has been piloted at the Omaha Metro West driver licensing office at 17007 Burt Street beginning on Wednesday, June 8th. During the month of July, the system will be expanded to the driver licensing offices at Omaha Metro South (Bellevue, 4502 Maass Road), Omaha Metro North (4606 N 56th Street) and Lincoln (500 West O Street).

The new appointment system will be an entirely online system. Customers can go to the Nebraska DMV’s website at dmv.nebraska.gov. There, customers will schedule an appointment and specify what services they need. Appointments can also be made on-site, however, there may be limited or no appointments available for same day service. Customers are encouraged to schedule in advance to guarantee they receive the time and date they request.

“This new appointment system will enhance the customer experience in the Omaha, Bellevue and Lincoln areas,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV. “The new system will save time for customers and our services will be more efficient and more tailored to each individual customer’s needs.”

Services that can be done at a driver licensing office include first-time applications, written and drive testing, and renewals for permits, driver and commercial licenses and State ID cards. Customers must still bring the required paperwork and documents, such as proof of citizenship, lawful status, and address verification. Applicants are encouraged to review those requirements on the DMV website prior to visiting the driver licensing office to ensure they have what they need to compete their transaction.

“This new system is just one of many ways we are expanding our services and making a trip to the DMV quick and easy for Nebraskans,” Director Lahm said.

The appointment system will be accessible on the home page of the Nebraska DMV’s website, dmv.nebraska.gov, and further information will also be included on renewal notices sent in the mail.

Class O (car) drive test appointments scheduled before the new system begins at 17007 Burt Street location will still be honored.

County Treasurer Offices will continue to provide vehicle services at their locations as is currently the practice.