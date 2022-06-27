Productive Dentist Academy Introduces Investment Grade Practices™ to the Dental Industry
PDA’s Newest Strategic Initiative and Coinciding IGP™ Summit to Vastly Impact Optimization, Options and Optimism for Independent Dentists
Building an Investment Grade Practice™ requires the willingness to allow yourself to dream big, and the discipline to invest in yourself and your team in order to bring the dream to life.”ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the nation’s leading dental business consulting and marketing firm, recently announced its newest strategic initiative – Investment Grade Practices™ (IGP™) – which teaches independently owned dental practices how to create maximum value in their practices so they can maintain their current lifestyle in retirement.
— Dr. Victoria Peterson, co-founder & CEO of Productive Dentist Academy
“According to the American Dental Association, 95-96 percent of dentists cannot retire and maintain their lifestyle. It does not have to be this way,” says Dr. Victoria Peterson, co-founder & CEO of PDA. “Investment Grade Practices™ allow the owner and team to enjoy personal freedom today while building assets and value for tomorrow. IGP™ practices are built on patient and team-first principles, putting people and relationships before anything else.”
IGP™ practices learn how to successfully optimize earning potential, create predictable growth year over year, balance debt, build durability into the systems and a structure for ongoing success. What sets IGP™ practices apart from others boils down to two important criteria: profits and career satisfaction.
“Building an Investment Grade Practice™ requires the willingness to allow yourself to dream big, and the discipline to invest in yourself and your team in order to bring the dream to life,” says Dr. Peterson. “Implementing IGP™ principles brings peace of mind to the practice owner, transforms the team into patient advocates, creates unparalleled patient experiences, builds great team culture and competitive compensation, prepares the practice to be sold at any time for top dollar, and creates continuity and profit after a sale.”
Coinciding with the launch of IGP™, Productive Dentist Academy has announced its IGP™ Summit, taking place September 22-24, 2022, in Frisco, Texas, alongside the PDA Productivity Workshop. The IGP™ team of Business Advisors and Coaches will be on hand to support annual business planning, goal planning, and marketing strategies. Special breakout sessions will help elevate dentists’ office managers to business managers, and marketing coordinators will be fully prepared to disseminate dental practices’ messages to the market.
“The IGP™ Summit is available exclusively to PDA clients and runs concurrently with the acclaimed PDA Productivity Workshop, which is open to all independent dentists and their teams,” says Dr. Peterson. “All IGP™ Summit attendees will receive an updated business plan, a comprehensive practice valuation (a $5,000 value), review of financials for the past three years to make sure your practice is set up properly, and a deep understanding of your financial freedom number – and how to make it a reality.”
Tuition for the IGP™ Summit is $995 per person. Dentists who are interested in attending the IGP™ Summit can register by e-mailing brent@productivedentist.com.
“We designed the IGP™ Summit to run alongside the PDA Productivity Workshop to allow independent dentists and teams the opportunity to learn from one another,” says PDA Chief Strategy Officer Dr. David Porritt.
The PDA Productivity Workshop – open to all independent dentists and their teams – delivers guaranteed growth for attendees. It is designed to help dentists improve profitability and time management through productive scheduling, smooth hand-offs and co-diagnosis with their team, treatment plan communication and case acceptance, authentic dental marketing, and seamless integration of new dental technology. In its 18th year, this workshop has helped thousands of dentists from the United States, Canada, New Zealand, France, Bermuda, and the United Kingdom.
“We strategically chose to hold the PDA Productivity Workshop at the same location and time as the IGP Summit so dentists and teams can interact and experience in real-time the mindset and behaviors of the productive dentist,” says Porritt. “If you have ever wondered why PDA dentists own some of the highest performing and deeply satisfying dental practices in the world, this is your chance to learn first-hand. As the old adage goes, ‘You are the friends you keep,’ and we believe at PDA, every independent dentist deserves to be surrounded by greatness.”
Tuition for the PDA Productivity Workshop is $2,195 per doctor and $1,295 per team. Dentists who are interested in attending the workshop can register by calling 800-757-6077 ext. 135, visiting www.productivedentist.com/workshop or e-mailing brent@productivedentist.com.
About Productive Dentist Academy
Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That’s why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, e-mail info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com.
