Regional Supply Offers Technical and Delivery Services to Enhance Customer Experiences

Regional Supply announces 74 years in business

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regional Supply is committed to providing customers with the right product, on time, in excellent condition. Not only that, but Regional Supply also provides customers with outstanding technical services and shipping options.

Technical Services

“Because we are a premier partner with some of the biggest names in digital printing, you can rest assured that Regional Supply is the right choice for all things digital printing,” said Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager. “We guarantee your equipment will be installed correctly and will get the best professional maintenance available.”

Regional Supply’s brand partners include:

- Certified by Roland (for initial installation, warranty work and repairs)

- Certified by HP (including both the Scitex and Latex divisions)

- Certified by Graphtec (installation, trouble-shooting and part replacement)

Regional Supply also offers exceptional remote support. Using a Team Viewer remote connection, team members assist customers through troubleshooting problems that may arise with equipment.

Regionally Supply is known for its convenient and reliable delivery services. Every truck of the fleet is meticulously checked before hitting the road. The Regional Supply team is committed to delivering the right product, on time, in excellent condition. Companies across Utah and South-Eastern Idaho have relied on these amazing services for decades. For details about delivery to specific locations, see below.

Many local different delivery routes. One common goal.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Regional Supply delivers to locations across the Salt Lake valley twice daily. For next-day delivery, place an order by 5:00 P.M. the business day prior. For same-day delivery, place an order by 10:30 A.M.

DELIVERY FEE: $15, $100+ FREE

UTAH/WEBER/DAVIS COUNTY

Orders in Utah, Weber & Davis counties are delivered twice daily. For next-day delivery, place an order by 5:00 P.M. the business day prior. For same-day delivery, place an order by 10:30 A.M.

DELIVERY FEE: $15, $100+ FREE

BRIGHAM CITY/LOGAN

Regional Supply offers delivery to Cache Valley once a week. For delivery to the Logan area, place an order by 5:00 P.M. on Monday. Expect delivery on Tuesday by the end of the day.

DELIVERY FEE: $15, $100+ FREE

ST. GEORGE

For delivery from Nephi through St. George, place an order by 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday. Orders will be delivered the following Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

DELIVERY FEE: $15, $100+ FREE

PARK CITY/HEBER

Regional Supply offers delivery to Park City & Heber on Fridays. For delivery to Summit County, place your order by 5:00 P.M. on Thursday. Expect delivery on Friday by the end of the day.

DELIVERY FEE: $15, $100+ FREE

IDAHO FALLS

The South-Eastern Idaho route delivers twice weekly from Tremonton to Rexburg. For delivery on Monday/Tuesday, place orders by 5:00 P.M. on Friday. For Thursday/Friday delivery, orders must be placed by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday.

DELIVERY FEE: $15, $100+ FREE

About Regional Supply

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge of the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

