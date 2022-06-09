Angel Investors Wing Over to NARTP, ACA During Annual Summit
A group of angel investors recently visited the FAA lab within the National Aerospace Research & Technology Park. The investors were the guests of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, which invited them to learn about businesses being incubated at the NARTP.
A group of angel investors recently visited the National Aerospace Research & Technology Park as guests of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, which invited them to learn about businesses being incubated at the NARTP, like Envision Innovative Solutions
A group of angel investors is welcomed in the lobby of National Aerospace Research & Technology Park by NARTP President Howard Kyle recently. The investors were invited by the Atlantic County Economic Alliance to learn about businesses being incubated at the NARTP.
Atlantic County Economic Alliance Hosts Investors for Tour of National Aerospace Research & Technology Park, Presentations by Emerging Businesses
“This was a fantastic opportunity to familiarize these investors with companies doing business in Atlantic County to get their businesses to the next level,” said ACEA President Lauren H. Moore, Jr. “These angels can invest directly in companies like the ones we invited to present, and they can also enhance local startup ecosystems, like what we’re creating here at the NARTP.”
Angel investors are private investors who finance small business ventures, usually in exchange for an ownership stake in the business. The ACA Summit, hosted by the Angel Capital Association, was billed as a must-attend event to hear the latest findings and best practices from industry experts, and network with a diverse community to help angel investors make smart investment decisions.
The ACEA invited companies like Envision Innovative Solutions, Thomas Instrumentation, Inc., A Write to Heal, and American Aerospace Technologies, Inc. to showcase their products and services during the reception. These companies presented to the investors in hopes of landing the funding they need to grow their companies. The investors were also given a tour of the offices of the FAA and Woolpert, both tenants in the NARTP’s state-of-the-art building.
“Here at the National Aerospace Research & Technology Park we are dedicated to facilitating the advancement of aviation research, technologies, and innovation,” said Howard Kyle, President of the NARTP. “The first of seven planned buildings in our campus is fully occupied and the groundbreaking for our second building is scheduled for later this year. One of our goals for events like these is to incubate aviation-related businesses, help get them funded, and then get them set up in offices in one of our NARTP buildings to continue to work collaboratively with the FAA and other aviation companies to advance innovation in aeronautics.”
The NARTP is located within NJ’s only Aviation Innovation Hub that includes the adjoining FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center and Atlantic City International Airport, which serves as a Smart Airport Research Test Bed Facility.
An FAA laboratory is located in the first building of the NARTP where FAA engineers and scientists work alongside partners from the aviation industry, academia, and other government agencies to support the advancement of the National Airspace System through research, development, testing, evaluation, and integration of systems and capabilities.
During their tour, the investors who attended the reception saw how companies like Woolpert work collaboratively with the FAA in a think tank-like atmosphere that is helping propel aviation research and technology projects globally. Woolpert’s office here serves as the firm’s hub for aviation research and unmanned aircraft systems.
The Atlantic County Economic Alliance (ACEA) is a private-sector-directed, nonprofit economic development corporation that was established in 2017 for business attraction, retention, and marketing efforts in Atlantic County. The ACEA’s core areas of focus are building a robust business retention program, marketing competitive assets to drive industry diversification, relationship building to attract new companies, and creating partnerships to recruit, retain and promote a qualified workforce. Visit www.aceanj.com or call (609) 245-0019 for more information.
Mike Epifanio
Performance Marketing
+1 6094123578
email us here