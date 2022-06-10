Dr. Durrans of Mountain Peaks Family Practice Shares Four Reasons to Wear Sunscreen This Summer (and Beyond)

Nowadays, with modern sun protection solutions, most people take for granted just how important it can be.

OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people roll their eyes when reminded to wear sunscreen. Mountain Peaks Family Practice advocates wearing sunscreen to avoid the potentially damaging effects of sun exposure year-round and not just in the summer.

“Everyone should be wearing sunscreen no matter their skin tone,” said Dr. Durrans, lead physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice. “Even ancient Egyptians understood the importance of protecting themselves from the sun by applying rice bran and jasmine to shield the skin. Protection today is better and far more convenient.”

“Your mother was right for reminding you to wear and reapply sunscreen when you were growing up – and even maybe now,” said Durrans. “Wearing sunscreen year-round can have life-long positive effects on one's health.”

Nowadays, with modern sun protection solutions, most people take for granted just how important it can be. Even on cloudy days, one can be exposed to 80 percent of the sun’s rays. The same goes for snow, which can reflect up to 80 percent of UV rays. Basically, you should always wear sunscreen, no matter the weather.

Below are four of the top reasons to wear sunscreen this summer (and beyond).

- Protects Skin from UV Rays: As ozone layers weaken, the sun's harmful rays reach earth with more force than ever. Sunscreen blocks UV rays, reducing the risk of sun damage and sunburn. Use at least 15 SPF but anything over 30 SPF will do a much better job at protecting the skin.

- Lowers Risk of Skin Cancer: In the United States, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2013 there were 71,943 individuals diagnosed with melanomas, over 9,000 of which were fatal. Daily sunscreen use can cut these risks in half.

- Prevents Premature Skin Aging: UV damage from sun rays can cause the skin to age prematurely. This can cause the skin to become thick, leathery, discolored, and break down faster (causing wrinkles and sagging).

- Maintain an Even Skin Tone: Wearing sunscreen can help to prevent discoloration and dark spots that are caused by sun damage. This helps to maintain a smoother and more even skin tone over the course of one's life.

For questions about skincare and overall well-being, contact Mountain Peaks Family Practice.

