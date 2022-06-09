Submit Release
N.C. Mining Commission to meet June 21

Raleigh

The North Carolina Mining Commission will meet in Raleigh on June 21, 2022. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m.  The public is invited to attend in person, by computer or phone.

An agenda and supporting documents will be posted prior to the meeting on the Commission website.

N.C. Mining Commission Meeting

When: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2022

Where: Green Square Training Room, Room 1210, 217 West Jones St., Raleigh, 27603 or register to attend virtually here

Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.

N.C. Mining Commission to meet June 21

