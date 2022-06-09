What’s Cooler than Being Cool? Former SONY Exec. Bob Morelli Continues His Winning Ways with Artist Consultation Company
Long Time Music Industry Leader Brings his Knowledge and Wisdom to a New Wave of Acts
Staying ahead of trends and the needs of artists is mandatory. Young artists may get lost in a bigger system who often find it easier to say no. We prioritize getting to yes”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Sony Music RED President and Cool is Forever Founder and CEO, Bob Morelli has expanded his strategic sales and marketing consulting company. He now offers seamless Distribution options to top Independent companies, as well as to majorly owned as well. Services now include Tik Tok campaigns and all updated social media strategies, as well as Brand Partnership Marketing. Bob also offers A&R strategies for hire. This is in addition to their overall sales, digital marketing strategies and industry connectivity. Morelli says” staying ahead of trends and the needs of artists is mandatory. Young artists may get lost in a bigger system who often find it easier to say no. We prioritize getting to yes”
— Bob Morelli
CIF can be reached by http://www.coolisforever.net
Cool is Forever Consulting specializes in big picture strategies, tactical marketing, sales initiatives, negotiating distribution and label deals with a full team providing service in digital marketing, online advertising, social media, creative, data analytics, A&R, and influencer marketing.
A music veteran of 30+ years, Morelli has strong relationships with industry leaders and power players. He was involved in the successes of The Bee Gees, KISS, Bon Jovi, Donna Summer, Sting and Eric Clapton while at Polygram Records. Later arriving at RCA Records then BMG, he assisted in the launches and growth of Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Dirty Dancing, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., ATCQ, Rod Stewart, Yanni, Usher, Santana, Creed, Buddy Guy, Moby, The Strokes and Foo Fighters.
When BMG merged with Sony, Morelli was tapped to run the company as EVP/GM. He combined two staffs, two work cultures and ran this 2 billion dollar company, while working with iconic artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel and Beyonce. After BMG/Sony, he began a 12 year run as President of RED Distribution at Sony Music Entertainment. Within 2 years, Bob started restructuring and adding “Label Services,” that revolutionized distribution companies. This approach attracted the best labels, artists in the music business including Jason Aldean, Mumford and Sons, Alabama Shakes, Kelsea Ballerini, Phoenix, Bayside, LoCash, Daya, Noah Cyrus, In This Moment, 21 Savage, Brandy Carlile, Bullet for My Valentine, Joey Badass, Jason Isbell, Gov’t Mule, Fredo Bang, G-Eazy, AWOLNATION, Childish Gambino + many more. Post running distribution, Morelli transitioned to President of start-up label, RED MUSIC LABEL GROUP, as part of Sony Music before leaving to create his own company, Cool is Forever Consulting LLC.
He can be reached at: robertpmorelli@gmail.com
Or Visit: www.coolisforever.net
Richard Eberle
Rick Eberle Agency
+ + +1 516-729-6872
