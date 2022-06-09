introu Wins Pitch Club Competition at Global Online Marketplaces Summit

introu Co-CEO accepts prize from iovox. L-R Greg Semerdjian, Account Executive, iovox, Greg Feld-Davidovici, co-CEO, introu, James Gray, Dir. Global Marketplaces, iovox, Cecilia West, Dir. Global Accounts, iovox

introu Distinguishes Itself at Miami Pitch Club Competition

We’re honored to win the Pitch Club contest. I’d like to thank iovox for their investment in introu’s future through the use of their innovative platform.” — Greg Feld-Davidovici

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London based introu was named the winner of the Pitch Club competition held today at the Global Online Marketplaces Summit. The competition was judged by a panel of marketplace industry experts including iovox Director of Global Marketplaces, James Gray.

Competitive Field of Innovators

Competing for the Pitch Club prize were CastingForm, introu, JobSync, LegalDrop, Offr, and tutti.space. Each company was given a 6-minute time frame to explain its value proposition to a panel of three experienced judges who provided on-the-spot feedback about the business and the presentation. The winning company was awarded the Pitch Club trophy and services designed to aid in furthering development of its products and go-to-market business model.

introu Distinguishes Itself

Distinguishing itself among the competitors, introu was awarded the Pitch Club trophy. Introu is a fast-growing London based talent marketplace that plugs into pre-existing networks and communities to facilitate the outsourcing requirements of internal operations and their clients by way of white labelled technology and API solutions. Introu’s focus is on transforming current industry practices into a digital, end-to-end, on-demand experience for clients to book freelancers within their existing systems. For more information on introu, visit https://www.introu.co/.

“We’re honored to win the Pitch Club contest and are excited about the growth prospects for introu,” said Greg Feld-Davidovici, co-founder and co-CEO of introu. “I’d like to thank iovox for their investment in introu’s future through the use of their innovative platform,” said Feld-Davidovici.

“We always enjoy helping entrepreneurs in any way we can, so it’s rewarding for iovox to be involved in the judging process but also in contributing some of our innovations to a company that has a bright future ahead,” said James Gray, iovox’s Director of Global Marketplaces.

Miami Event Still Underway

The Global Online Marketplaces Summit is a three-day event, that brings together marketplace thought leaders from around the world who discuss best practices and the challenges and opportunities facing their industries. Concluding on Friday, June 10, this year’s speakers included executives from Shift, OLX Brazil, Meero, El Clasificado, Ringier AG, Introu,Apax Partners, Automotive Ventures, and Kevel as well as many others, including iovox. For more information about the Global Online Marketplaces Summit visit https://www.gomsummit.com/.

About iovox

Around the globe, iovox helps companies increase revenue and improve operational performance with call tracking, analytics, and conversational AI solutions that are off-the-shelf or customized through an advanced API. Iovox has customers in more than 100 countries, and offices in London, Paris, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information about iovox, please visit: https://www.iovox.com/.