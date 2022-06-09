Anahuac Transport Welcomes a New Team Member, Clay Hanf

Anahuac Transport

Anahuac Transport, aiming to set the standard for transporting bulk liquid chemical and petroleum products in the U.S, welcomes a new team member, Clay Hanf.

ANAHUAC, TX, U.S., June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anahuac Transport, Inc., a leader in the liquid bulk transportation industry, is pleased to introduce its newest team member, Clay Hanf.

Clay joined in May of this year and is currently training to become a dispatcher.

Whether or not to utilize a dispatch service is a critical decision influenced by many factors. An ideal dispatcher can help increase revenues, but the wrong one can completely put the company out of business. Dispatching and other back-office operations are often handled by an in-house employee or the owner-operators' spouses.

If the company is having trouble managing the back-office operations' ins and outs, employing a dispatch service makes the most sense. Especially, when just starting as a trucking firm and don't have enough goods to haul, dispatchers can help.

Dispatchers can also look after client relationships by communicating the status of the freight and addressing any concerns so the transporter can focus on the road. If documentation, billing, and compliance aren't their strong suit, a dispatcher can take care of that as well for a reasonable fee.

Anahuac Transport believes dispatchers are critical to a delivery chain's operation and are responsible for arranging deliveries and collections. Their work description includes various tasks, including keeping track of drivers' data and routes. For example, a dispatcher must be a team player because they will work with many people to ensure the deliveries are successful and on schedule.

They also need to communicate well, both verbally and in writing, and be comfortable chatting on the phone and connecting with consumers via email. Finally, to be effective in this profession, a dispatcher must be able to multitask easily. Anahuac Transport, Inc. is pleased that Clay Hanf has met these criteria and welcomes him to their growing team.

Clay Hanf built his life upon the pillars of service to God, his family, and country. He spent most of his childhood in Anahuac, Texas, and got into Texas State University. However, he left college to fulfill a greater calling in his life by joining the United States Marine Corps. Hanf enlisted in 2008 and was stationed at MCAGCC in California until 2014. Then, upon his discharge from the military, Clay Hanf found work in the construction industry.

However, Hanf turned his attention back to finding local work after his wife became pregnant with their first child. He got a job with ER Carpenter in Pasadena, Texas, and worked there until early 2022.

After working in Pasadena, Clay Hanf now works with Anahuac Transport, Inc. and is training as a dispatcher. Dispatchers are critical to a company chain's effectiveness as they schedule deliveries and collections. They have many responsibilities, including keeping track of drivers' records and routes.

Anahuac Transport, Inc. is in Anahuac, TX, United States, and is part of the General Freight Trucking Industry. Anahuac strives to set the standard for transporting bulk liquid chemical and petroleum products in the United States.