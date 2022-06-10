GrandIntuitive666 Is Fast Gaining Popularity On TikTok For Her Accurate Predictions
Shanna Suarez who is popular as GrandIntuitive666 uses tarot cards for solving cases and entertaining viewers.
I feel my audience connects with me because I tell it like it is without any sugar coating.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shanna Suarez of GrandIntuitive666 fame has been setting new benchmarks in the field of Tarot card reading and predictions. She has had over 15 million views since January on the social media platform TikTok. Shanna uses tarot cards for solving cases with accuracy while entertaining her viewers.
— Shanna Suarez (GrandIntuitive666)
Before she began tarot card reading, she was already a model with over 40k followers on multiple social platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. She was also the owner of Dreamy Lingerie. She appeared as a model in a young thug's video, Casanova, TI.
She used tarot cards to make predictions about events surrounding Gabby Patito much before anybody else. Shanna has also helped solve the cases of Crystal and Kylen, Jelani Day and Nipsey Hussle, and many more.
Her USP is her no-nonsense attitude and straightforward, big-sister type advice that she provides to her clients. She never beats around the bush and states facts as they are. Shanna believes in telling the truth, however bitter it might be to her clients. She speaks to spirits for her clients and celebrities. This leads to the revealing of deep and dark secrets.
Talking to the media Shanna said “Currently I have over 15 million views on TikTok and a prediction rate of 80-0. I love Tarot cards and I feel my audience connects with me because I tell it like it is without any sugar coating.”
Many of her clients have asked her to be cautious as her readings are very accurate, and she knows about the dark secrets of many people. Even in the area of celebrity gossip, she predicted the gender of both the kids of Kylie, Anuel AA, Jenni Rivera, and many more.
