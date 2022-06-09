Switch Offers Blockchain Seminars in Texas
Crypto... Demystified
It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas residents who are struggling to understand blockchain products and their value will have the opportunity to improve their understanding at a series of seminars taking place this summer.
— Henry Ford
There will be two events in Houston, two in Austin, and four in Dallas.
The events will cover six key topics. The first is an introduction to cryptocurrency, its technology, and its future. The second is crypto from the perspective of the historical monetary policy.
The seminar will then go on to cover the pros and cons of using cryptocurrency, as well as its future.
Attendees will be given an introduction to crypto nodes and the concept of earning rewards, and will learn how to become part of a “cutting edge” community.
Participants will also learn about the benefits of blockchain.
Participants will walk away from the seminar with the knowledge and insight needed to make informed decisions about cryptocurrency.
The dates and locations are:
June 28, 10 AM - Houston - Marriott on 22814 Holzwarth Road in Spring
June 28, 6 PM - Houston - Marriott on 22814 Holzwarth Road in Spring
Learn More about, and/or register for the Houston Events:
https://www.switchcryptoevents.com/houston-event/
June 29, 12 PM - Austin - Hyatt Place on 3612 Tudor Blvd.
June 29, 6 PM - Austin - Hyatt Place on 3612 Tudor Blvd.
Learn More about, and/or register for the Austin Events:
https://www.switchcryptoevents.com/austin-event/
June 30, 12 PM - Dallas - Embassy Suites at 7600 John Q Hammons Rd.
June 30, 6 PM - Dallas - Embassy Suites at 7600 John Q Hammons Rd.
July 1, 12 PM - Dallas - Springhill Suites at 5800 High Point Dr. in Irving
July 2, 10 AM - Dallas - Springhill Suites at 5800 High Point Dr. in Irving
Learn More about, and/or register for the Dallas Events:
https://www.switchcryptoevents.com/dallas-event/
The seminars are free. Participants need only register to reserve a seat.
Couples and/or partners, and significant others are encouraged to attend together - as there will be exclusive opportunities made available to attendees only.
ABOUT SWITCH
SWITCH is a digital reward earned by individuals or entities that support Switch Reward by providing computer power to the Switch Reward Distributed network. SWITCH is designed to have utility on the Switch Reward platform for the redemption of Switch Reward products and services, although other cryptocurrencies may be used as well. SWITCH is not available for purchase from Switch Reward. SWITCH is not an investment product and may never have any value.
This Press Release may contain forward looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements discuss plans, strategies, prospects, and expectations concerning the business, operations, markets, risks, and other similar matters. There may be events in the future that we cannot accurately predict or control. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not plan to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
David York
Fair Marketing, Inc.
+1 866-426-7443
dyork@fairmarketing.com
