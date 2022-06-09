Air Quality permits under review, published 6/9/2022

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. ind permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Cedar County

Xerxes Corporation—515 West South St., Tipton. The application was submitted to operate their existing reinforced plastics operation facility. The public comment period ends July 9.

Guthrie County

POET Biorefining - Coon Rapids—1015 Grant Ave., Coon Rapids. The application was submitted to operate their existing industrial organic chemicals, NEC facility. The public comment period ends July 9.

Hancock County

Northern Natural Gas Company - Ventura—2415 270th St., Garner.

The application was submitted to operate their existing natural gas transmission facility. The public comment period ends July 9.

Wayne County ANR Pipeline Company - Lineville Compressor—2868 15th St., Lineville. The application was submitted to operate their existing natural gas transmission facility. The public comment period ends July 9.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Chickasaw County

Homeland Energy Solutions, LLC.—2779 Iowa Highway 24, Lawler. Project No. 22-176.

Homeland Energy Solutions is a dry corn mill, which produces ethanol, dried distiller’s grains and other products from corn. Homeland requested modification of maximum rated capacity of liquefaction flow rate of the Scrubber 1 (EP S40) and Scrubber 2 (EP S41) based on a recent stack test. In addition, HES submitted a permit modification for the replacement of the ethanol loadout flare (EP S22). The public comment period ends July 8.