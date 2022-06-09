Dr. Michael Dattoli Discusses Nonsurgical Cancer Treatments
Michael Dattoli Explains the Different Types of Nonsurgical Cancer TreatmentsSARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Dattoli notes that when surgery is not an option, non-surgical cancer treatments may be considered. Radiation therapy, Immunotherapy, Electrocautery, and Hormonal therapies are all common treatments. Some of these treatments may not be suitable for everyone. Nonsurgical cancer treatments include minimally invasive surgery and radiation therapy. Here, we'll explore the differences between these treatments and discuss which one might be the best fit.
Radiation therapy
If undergoing surgery for cancer isn’t an option. These treatments can shrink tumors, kill cancer cells, and improve the function of affected body parts. If it is an advanced form of the disease, this treatment option may ease the symptoms. Radiation therapy can be used in combination with drug therapy or alone. Radiation therapy doses are adjusted to kill high-speed cancer cells and minimize damage caused by normal tissue cells.
Some people can work even though they are undergoing radiation therapy. Some are unable to but It all depends on the situation. Some patients feel well enough to work when they start treatment, while others feel weak and fatigued. Some patients require fluids and intravenous pain medication to get through treatment. Although it is not uncommon for symptoms to get worse over time, most patients return to work within a few weeks. Feeling numbness or pain during treatment may require extra rest.
Dr. Michael Dattoli mentions that multiple visits are required for external beam radiation therapy. A machine will aim high-energy beams at the tumor using this method. It will usually take several sessions spread over a few weeks. There may be a need to be on the treatment schedule for several weeks. Some patients only require one session while others may need to be treated for eight weeks. Sessions typically take only a few moments each day and can usually be completed in two to five visits each day. Radiation therapy is used to treat small tumors. Internal treatments are used to treat larger cancers that are located in close proximity to sensitive areas of the body.
Immunotherapy
Immunotherapy is a treatment that kills cancer cells using antibodies. This approach can be very successful for some types of cancer, but not all. Immunotherapy for nonsurgical cancer treatment is not yet widely available. It may not be beneficial for all patients, but there are clinical trials available for advanced cancer patients. If immunotherapy might be a good option, speak with a doctor to learn more. A doctor will be able to tell if this is a good treatment option.
Dr. Michael Dattoli explains that the most common use of immunotherapy for nonsurgical cancer treatment is for cancer patients who are not candidates for surgery. It involves injecting medications that target cancer's immune system and activating it to attack it. Several immunotherapy drugs are currently being developed and are being tested in clinical trials. Clinical trials are the best way to test new drugs or treatments. They involve many different phases and help ensure the safety and efficacy of a new approach. Each FDA-approved drug goes through several phases of testing, including immunotherapy.
There are two main ways that immunotherapy works. It enhances the immune system to attack cancer cells and trains the body’s immune system to recognize them. Healthy cells are protected from attack by checkpoints that are proteins on the surface of cancer cells. Cancer cells, on the other hand, have mutated and are no longer considered normal by the immune system. They continue to grow, divide, and spread.
Hormonal therapy
Hormone therapy for nonsurgical cancer treatment has many advantages. Although surgery and radiation are considered "local" treatments for cancer, hormone therapy can have systemic effects that can be used to treat the whole body. Depending on the type of hormone therapy used, the side effects can range from hot flashes and night sweats to weight gain and vaginal dryness. Patients can also experience hair loss or uterine/endometrial carcinoma.
Dr. Michael Dattoli continues to say that the side effects of hormone therapy depend on the type and length of treatment. Some patients may experience side effects from another treatment. It is important to understand the possible side effects before making a decision about whether or not undergoing the treatment is the best choice. Consult a healthcare provider and call the Specialist Nurses for further information. Visit our website for more information or call our Specialist Nurses to learn more about hormone therapy.
Hormone therapy can be a great option for some patients when used in combination with other treatments. This therapy reduces tumor size before and after treatment. It also lowers the chance of cancer recurrence. This treatment can be used as an adjuvant if metastatic or recurrent diseases are present. In these cases, hormone therapy can be used to reduce symptoms prior to surgery and help with recovery.
Hormone therapy may be necessary if cancer relies on the body's natural growth hormones. This treatment is also called endocrine therapy. It alters the body's hormone receptors and can reduce or stop the growth of cancer. It can also help with the symptoms of cancer in men. For more information about hormone therapy for cancer, read on. After making the decision to undergo hormone therapy for cancer treatment, talk to a doctor about any other medical conditions.
Electrocautery
Although the results of studies comparing electrocautery and stapler for nonsurgical cancer treatment are somewhat conflicting, there are a few benefits to this method. Its lower cost and ability to preserve more of the pulmonary function are two of its advantages. Another conclusion is based on small amounts of research that electrocautery is safer than a stapler. This conclusion should be taken with caution, however, as it only involved a small number of patients.
Rectal cancer was the first known use of electrocautery back in 1930. Today, electrocautery can be used to treat gastrointestinal lesions, bleeding vessels, and even biliary obstruction. With the advent of high-frequency generators, it is now safer. The electric current can cause damage to normal lung tissues during a surgical procedure. These side effects are very rare.
The other side effect of electrocautery is the possibility of IECD interference. High-risk lesions for curettage as the recurrence rate can be as high as 27%. Implant patients should take precautions to prevent the devices from being damaged. The same goes for electrocautery.
The procedure of electrocautery for cancer treatment is similar to minor operations. During the procedure, the patient is under general anesthesia. The patient will feel some pain but be conscious. However, severe pain can have long-term psychological effects. After electrocautery, patients may experience mild pain and swelling. The procedure also removes abnormal tissue and usually does not require stitches.
Photodynamic therapy
Photodynamic therapy (PDT), a non-surgical treatment for cancer, is a process in which a drug is activated by light. The drug, also known to be a photosensitizer releases oxygen radicals when it is exposed to light. The PS is activated by light, which then destroys tumor cells. PDT is less harmful than radiotherapy and chemotherapy and has fewer side effects. It can also be used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.
PDT can cause damage to many tissues, including the skin and eye. In addition to cancer, it can also be used to treat other diseases, such as non-melanoma skin lesions. Researchers Wilson and Patterson have studied the effectiveness of photodynamic therapy for non-surgical cancer treatment. The researchers found that this treatment was effective in treating Barrett's esophagus and unresectable cholangiocarcinoma.
People with weaker immune systems are more at risk for complications. Patients should also disclose allergies before the procedure. Despite the risks, photodynamic therapy is a cost-effective and reliable method to treat cancer. It also offers many benefits beyond treating the disease. However, it is not suitable for all patients. For this reason, it is important to discuss with a doctor all medical history and current health conditions before undergoing the treatment.
This technique was first proposed in the early 1900s. In 1841, a scientist named Scherer isolated hematoporphyrin from dried blood and found that it removed iron. His research led directly to the creation of photosensitizers. Another famous doctor, Oscar Raab, had observed that when paramecia were exposed to light, they died and those exposed to darkness remained alive. These initial observations are still relevant to the use of PDT today.
Brachytherapy Cancer Treatment
Brachytherapy is a type of radiation therapy that places a radioactive source in or near cancer. Radiation is targeted to a specific area of cancer, and the healthy parts of the body are protected from the treatment. Brachytherapy is usually done in conjunction with other forms of radiation therapy. It can be used to treat both radical and palliative forms of cancer. The radiation is placed in the tumor using wires, balloons, and tiny seeds.
While patients can go home the same day of the procedure, many require a hospital stay. Patients with cancer in the breast may undergo temporary brachytherapy where a delivery device is placed in the tumor. The doctor will use imaging to help position the radiation sources. The treatment typically lasts for five days, and some patients are required to stay in the hospital for several days. In addition to breast cancer, brachytherapy can be used to treat various types of cancer.
In general, patients undergo brachytherapy treatments in private rooms. Children and pregnant women are not allowed to visit. In addition, the healthcare team may restrict the time visitors can spend in the patient's room. While undergoing brachytherapy, it is important to avoid touching the area where the radioactive source is placed. After a certain time, the radiation will fade and no longer affect the healthy tissues. It’s also important to avoid direct contact with children and pregnant women.
Dr. Michael Dattoli
Dr. Michael Dattoli is the founder of Dattoli Cancer Center & Brachytherapy Research Institute in Sarasota Florida. Dr. Dattoli is a board-certified radiation oncologist with over two decades of brachytherapy experience. While he has performed thousands of prostate implant procedures Dr. Dattoli is considered the foremost pioneer in optimizing brachytherapy designs to maximize tumor eradication and minimize symptoms. He earned his medical degree at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Radiation Oncology at New York University Medical Center, and later on distinguished himself at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and New York Hospital-Cornell University Medical Center, as the Special Fellow in Brachytherapy. Today, he has become one of America's leading physicians who successfully treat cancer with non-surgical approaches.
