Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Locsin

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Jr., in Manila, the Philippines. Deputy Secretary Sherman conveyed gratitude for Secretary Locsin’s commitment and contributions to the alliance and the rules-based international order. The Deputy Secretary and Secretary of Foreign Affairs spoke about the importance of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, and also discussed the Kremlin’s war of aggression against Ukraine and its global ramifications.