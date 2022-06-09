Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Hosts Dallas Masters of Residential Real Estate with Top Allie Beth Allman Agent Kyle Crews

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and agent Kyle Crews of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, hosted the Masters of Residential Real Estate for an exclusive event.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Wednesday, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and top agent Kyle Crews of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, hosted the Masters of Residential Real Estate of top-performing Dallas real estate agents, for an exclusive event at Park House to discuss the state of the luxury market.

As a member of the firm’s Agent Advisory Board, Crews is an expert with the luxury auction process, a high-profile agent in the Dallas real estate market, and provides insights to guide Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in regard to its relationship to the brokerage community.

“From the first time I met Kyle several years ago while auctioning a property in Austin, I immediately trusted him. We quickly learned that he is not only an expert in the Dallas luxury real estate market, but is dedicated to establishing long standing relationships. Our team was honored to host the Dallas Masters of Residential Real Estate with Kyle last Wednesday,” stated Mario Vargas, SVP of Corporate Development.

Crews is widely known and respected for more than 30 years of developing and implementing successful campaigns spanning local to international reach. His industry experience includes extensive real estate marketing, community relations, public affairs, and professional services marketing. In partnership with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, Crews has sold millions of dollars in properties at auction.

“I have had the pleasure of serving on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Agent Advisory Board since 2019,” said Kyle Crews. “Their platform is second to none and provides clients a viable option for a sale on their preferred timeline. I was thrilled to share this tool and introduce their team to the Dallas Masters of Residential Real Estate by hosting an exclusive dinner with them.”

The event attendees consisted of over 20 luxury real estate agents in Dallas sharing insights on the current market. The group celebrated their successes, addressed their challenges, and was introduced to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ high-end auction process.

As Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to expand their Corporate Development initiatives, they will attend luxury conferences, brand sponsorships, and host high end dinners to build lifelong relationships.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit CASothebys.com.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board

The Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board is an esteemed group of real estate industry leaders, who have billions of dollars combined in global luxury sales. A ‘think tank’ on the state of luxury real estate sales and marketing, the agents and brokers on the Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Advisory Board meet to discuss market trends and predictions, share marketing insights and strategies, and guide Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, particularly with its relationship to the brokerage community. These esteemed Advisory Board members work with global high-end clients, and have extensive familiarity with the luxury auction process as well as a proven track record with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Board members include: Frank Aazami, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty Private Client Group, Scottsdale, Arizona; Matt Beall, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, Christie’s International Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, Princeville, Hawaii; Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers, Park City, Utah; Kyle Crews, Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®/Luxury Portfolio International®, Dallas, Texas; John McMonigle, McMonigle Team, Orange County/Newport Beach, California; Billy Nash, Nash Luxury at Illustrated Properties, Palm Beach, Florida; Seth O'Byrne, COMPASS, San Diego, California; Kristen Routh Silberman, Corcoran Global Living, Las Vegas, Nevada; Lourdes Alatriste, Douglas Elliman, Miami, Florida; Brad Hermes, Douglas Elliman, Houston, Texas; and John-Mark Mitchell, Mitchell Prime Properties, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.