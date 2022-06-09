Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in Theft Investigation

Villa Rica, GA (June 9, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Shirley Brown, age 66, of Eastaboga, Calhoun County, Alabama, with one count of theft by taking. On February 8, 2021, the Villa Rica Police Department asked the GBI to investigate a theft allegation involving Brown.

Preliminary information shows that since 2014, Brown was the property manager of the Mirror Lakes Homeowners Association (HOA), 1000 Shoreline Parkway, Villa Rica, GA. As part of her duties as property manager, Brown oversaw managing the bank account for the Mirror Lakes HOA to include accepting HOA payments, paying bills, and making deposits. In February 2021, during the creation of a new governing board for the HOA, members discovered a discrepancy within the bank account initially totaling more than $189,000.00.

The investigation revealed that in addition to her yearly salary, Brown wrote herself unauthorized checks claiming them to be for bonuses and vacation pay. An official audit was conducted, and the amount of unauthorized bonus and vacation payments totaled approximately $498,815.00 during the period of January 2015 to January 2021.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Villa Rica Police Department at (770) 459-5149 or the GBI Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.