Cosmin Panait & Lilian Yang Foundation Sets Goals for 2022
Cosmin Panait & Lilian Yang Foundation focuses on three key areas during this calendar yearNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmin Panait & Lilian Yang Foundation (CPLY) is a private family foundation that makes grants to nonprofit organizations that exhibit strong leadership and sound management, and projects that aim to have both a direct impact on the end recipients' lives, and make structural societal changes to alleviate the issues for the next generation. The Foundation sponsors various programs, in three focus areas:
Child Welfare, Preventing Child Abuse and Neglect
Preventing Animal Cruelty
Promoting and Funding Education
Child Welfare
The grants made to children's organizations aim to help these institutions successfully run programs for preventing child abuse and neglect. Cosmin Panait says, "As the most vulnerable and innocent population in our society, we seek programs that protect them during their formative years and encourage them to reach their full potential in life."
Cosmin Panait & Lilian Yang Foundation recognizes that child abuse and neglect are prevalent. As a result, they are seeking to finance organizations that improve children's lives through prevention measures and healing approaches.
Preventing Animal Cruelty
The Foundation also funds organizations that seek to prevent animal cruelty. On its website, it says: " We aim to fund animal rescues, educational programs, and not for profits that are protecting the welfare of defenseless animals, and educate the next generation to become more caring and humane."
Animal cruelty can take many forms, such as neglect, abandonment and physical abuse, and blood sports such as dog fighting.
Animal cruelty crosses all social and economic boundaries, is common in both rural and urban areas, and often stems from societal perception of animals.
The Foundation believes that teaching empathy and compassion for animals from an early age not only helps animals but also lessens the likelihood that children will grow up to be cruel to other humans. As a result, the Foundation is seeking to finance organizations that actively teach humane education, in addition to directly aiding suffering animals.
Promoting Education
Furthermore, Cosmin Panait & the Yang Foundation believes education plays an important role in one's life, especially at a young age. Education creates opportunities and helps shape the future course of life.
Recently, the Foundation has created the Cosmin Panait & Lilian Yang MMS Scholarship at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. Cosmin and Lilian know the value of the MMS program and what you can achieve through it. Through this scholarship, they want to provide that opportunity to international students.
This scholarship will give students the chance to feel less financial burden and rest easier throughout studying and finding a job, knowing that they are supported by individuals other than their families.
More details can be found at https://www.panaitandyangfoundation.org/areas-of-focus.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here