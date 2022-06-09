Gov. Walz proclaims June as Great Outdoors Month

Gov. Tim Walz is encouraging Minnesotans to get out in nature and enjoy the state’s outstanding outdoor opportunities by proclaiming June 2022 as Great Outdoors Month. The proclamation cites the health and wellness benefits of spending time outdoors as one of the many reasons to encourage Minnesotans to get outside.

“Connecting Minnesotans to the outdoors is both a personal and professional passion of mine,” said Ann Pierce, director of the Parks and Trails Division. “Great Outdoors Month allows us to celebrate the collective partnership between state government, tribal nations, businesses, schools, nonprofits, and volunteers in sustaining Minnesota’s amazing outdoor recreation system and helping to cultivate tomorrow’s stewards.”

Throughout June, the DNR is offering special programs and incentives to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors. This weekend is the annual Take a Kid Fishing weekend, when Minnesotans 16 or older who take a child 15 or younger fishing don't need a fishing license. The DNR will also host a Free Park Day on Saturday, June 11, which allows free entrance to all 75 state parks and recreation areas throughout Minnesota. For a complete list of this month’s programs, with times and locations, visit the DNR’s events calendar.

Celebrated across the United States since 2008, Great Outdoors Month highlights the diversity of public lands throughout the country and the benefits they provide.

For more information, contact the DNR Information Center by emailing [email protected] or by calling 888-MINNDNR (646-6367) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.