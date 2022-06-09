CrowVote Publishes New Blog on Social Media Marketing for Businesses

The company is renowned for providing custom solutions for online brand marketing.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CrowVote LLC is pleased to announce the publication of its latest blog, which highlights social media marketing tips for businesses.CrowVote LLC functions as a brand marketing company that excels at supporting clients with creative, customized online campaigns. All campaigns are designed to drive more web traffic to the client’s website, making use of social media tools such as Facebook marketing and Instagram advertising. In addition to increased web traffic, CrowVote campaigns prioritize brand awareness, always placing the client’s brand front and center. The company has experience with brand development, custom logo, font and website creation, advertising with social media, print, mass email communication strategy and execution, cause marketing campaigns, as well as commercial co-venture marketing projects.Recently, CrowVote published a new blog that discusses underrated social media accounts for businesses . The blog comes at a time when most businesses are solely relying on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to give their social media presence a boost yet, according to the company, there is much more to think about.“Although Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn are excellent platforms for business owners to create and maintain an online presence, there are other platforms as well that are just as easy to manage and allow you to improve your SEO and legitimacy online,” says Sienna St. James, Account Executive of the company. “For example, in our blog we highlight tools such as Medium, BlogSpot, Pinterest, and our own services to take your business to the next level.”"There is no knowledge that isn't power,” St. James continues. “Here, at CrowVote, we're lucky to have so many knowledgeable experts in the digital marketing space and we're excited to share what we know with other business owners."For more information about CrowVote LLC, or to read more of the company’s insightful blogs, please visit https://crowvote.wordpress.com/ About CrowVote LLCCrowVote LLC is the #1 one-stop shop for all things social media, web development, digital marketing, and more. The company is based in the United States but works with brands, partners, and talent organizations across the globe. The mission of the tech-driven business is to change how branding is done by leveraging social media.