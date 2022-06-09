Raffi Kodikian Named Top Specialist Broker for 2022 by Insurance Business America
Insurance Business America Names Raffi Kodikian Top Specialist Broker for 2022SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES , June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specializing in professional liability coverage for lawyers, Raffi Kokikian has made a name for himself in his niche sector of insurance. He's honored to be named a Top Specialist Broker by the leading magazine for brokers, Insurance Business America.
Insurance Business America recently revealed Raffi Kodikian as a Top Specialist Broker for his consistent performance and innovative solutions for his clients. Professional liability brings a complex set of questions, ones without straightforward answers. Kodikian is essentially tasked with teasing out the truth from a variety of conflicting claims.
As he told the publication, it's his privilege to "strive every day to do right by my clients and be an excellent partner to my carriers, well aware that if I don't bring my A game to either relationship, the other will suffer as a result." This is far easier said than done in his profession, when the client of a lawyer can claim that any mistakes their lawyer made led to the loss of their case.
Kodikian has to determine which clauses will most protect which lawyers, and then explain to his clients what they need to do in order to protect themselves and their firm. Even for the most experienced broker, it's a twisting, turning road to get to the heart of the matter. For Kodikian to stand out in his field, he had to maintain his objectivity and work toward the most constructive outcome based on the facts.
Kodikian is used to moving forward in even the most challenging of situations. After getting his BA in Boston, he was willing to start on the ground floor of an insurance brokerage in San Francisco just to get his foot in the door. Moving up from Office Manager to Administrative Assistant, then Assistant Broker, Broker and eventually Vice President, Kodikian is known for his ability to work tirelessly when he wants something. When it comes to his clients, he knows what's riding on the line if he makes a mistake.
Raffi Kodikain works in California, a state with progressive views when it comes to liability- and litigation. So it's not just the language of official regulations that he has to interpret - he also has to look at how past precedent is likely to affect everything from the initial stages of its claim to the final appeal if it makes it that far.
When Insurance Business America determined who should be singled out for their efforts, one of its major factors was the broker's ability to improve the financial success of both his clients and his partners. The magazine is designed to be aspirational, regularly featuring those who go above and beyond the call of duty to elevate their industry. Readers turn to it not just for news, but for advice, opinions, and inspirational stories. 2022 is the 6th year that the publication has named specialty brokers in a variety of categories, including flood insurance and coverage for cannabis dispensaries. The professionals selected were those that paid close attention to the bottom line while remaining transparent at every turn.
Raffi Kodikian has proven that he's able to think outside the box when he's confronted with a problem, and he's also an expert on the latest trends in his niche. When Californians have taken it upon themselves to ‘set the standard' in the nation, he has to be aware of how every perception shift is going to affect his clients. His colleagues seek him out to understand more about how his speciality impacts the larger industry and what they can do to avoid wasting time or otherwise heading down the wrong track.
Raffi Kodikian on Getting Ahead
There's a lot to be said about how insurance brokers go about their daily to-do list, particularly when the industry is meant to cover practically every scenario under the sun. For a professional to keep their standing in the community, they have to be willing to both get into the weeds and successfully extract themselves without going under.
Raffi Kodikian has seen brokers who can't take the pressure, particularly when it's possible to convincingly argue a claim either way. Keeping his composure and perfecting a workflow has meant thinking through each option and assessing how it's likely to play out in real life. It means understanding how current events affect everything from the law to the economy.
Receiving the honor of being named a Top Broker for 2022 is particularly meaningful to him after having dealt with the ramifications of COVID. The influx of questions about who has the authority to do what has been gobsmacking to say the least. It's introduced issues in liability that may have never even occurred to a lawyer before, which has led to a lot of incorrect advice, which has only served to confuse everyone involved.
Striving for and then eventually maintaining a top position in your field is a never-ending exercise, one that involves constant acceptance of imperfections while still seeking to do a little better than the day before. This is exactly the quality that Insurance Business America has singled out in Raffi Kokikian, and why he's likely to appear on the same list in 2023.
