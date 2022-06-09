Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center to Host First-Ever Open House
The open house will include exciting giveaways, including goodie bags, raffles, and medspa specials.FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center is pleased to announce it will be hosting its highly anticipated open house on June 23rd, 2022.
Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center is a popular medspa located in beautiful Florence, South Carolina. The spa’s welcoming and professional staff offer a wide variety of services to meet the needs of all clients, including Custom Skin Analysis, Medical Grade Facials, Botox/Neurotoxins, Juvéderm Fillers, Microdermabrasion, Morpheus 8 Micro Needling, Peels, Dermal Infusion, Laser Hair Removal, Cosmetic Gynecology, Hydra Facials, Lip Sculpting, Massage Therapy, and much more.
In the company’s recent news, Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center is hosting an open house on June 23rd, 2022, between 5pm and 8pm. This exciting event is an opportunity for existing and potential clients to visit the spa, meet the staff, and learn more about the company’s services. Not only that, but Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center will be giving away tons of prizes, food, and more to those who attend, including:
1. Goodie bags filled with professional sample products
2. Medspa specials:
• Schedule a Liposculpture consult on June 23 & get 20% off the Liposculpture service (Consult must be scheduled on June 23rd. Consult must be conducted within 30 days of scheduling. Does not require surgery to be preformed.
• Purchase Pkg-3 FemiLifts, get an O Gee Shot Free
• Purchase any Massage, get 2nd of equal or less value 1/2 off
• Purchase 50 units Botox, get 10 FREE
• Purchase 150 units Dysport, get 30 FREE
• 30/30....Purchase 30-minute massage, get 30 minute facial FREE (must be redeemed at same time)
• 20% Off all Morpheus 8 services
• 20% Off ALL skin care products (during 5-8 ONLY)
* All special pricing must be either paid in full at the event or secured with a $500- NON-REFUNDABLE deposit.
3. Raffles:
• 1 year of FREE Signature Hydra Facials
• 1 year of FREE 30-minute massage
• 1 FREE FemiLift
• Pkg-6 FREE Bikini Laser Hair Removal (spaced out as recommended by aesthetician)
* Liposculpture consults have to be scheduled during the event and completed within 30 days. Clients do not have to purchase, however, if they do not the 20% special off is voided.
4. Massage Chair treatment – free massages every 10 minutes in one of 2 massage chairs
5. Botox Filler live demonstrations
6. Food and drinks And more!
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to host such an exciting event,” says Yuliya White, owner of Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center. “Come and see what we have to offer and leave with amazing prizes, new friends, and special discounts!”
The open house will be held at the spa, which is located at 1273 Celebration Boulevard, Florence, South Carolina 29501.
For more information about Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center, please visit https://www.genesiscosmetic.com/.
About Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center
Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center offers a calming, inviting atmosphere that enables clients to relax and unwind before, during, and after procedures. The spa’s services are ideal for those looking to address common concerns, such as fine lines and wrinkles, acne, stretch marks, unwanted hair, or stubborn fat pockets, just to name a few.
Yuliya White
Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center
+1 843-669-2220
info@genesiscosmetic.com