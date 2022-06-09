Aaron Rossi: Reditus Labs - Withhold Judgment Until All Sides Are Heard

Tom Hammerton has no doubt of Aaron’s goodwill. It is time to withhold judgment until all sides are heard and the courts have ruled.

PEORIA, IL, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Hammerton (Peoria, IL) has worked with philanthropists for nearly 25 years and has always been fascinated by the variety of motivations in why people give.

For some, making a charitable donation is purely transactional, but for most, they give to help others. They give to make a difference in people’s lives. For these folks, it’s personal.

When Mr. Hammerton got to know Dr. Aaron Rossi, who with his wife Molly donated $1 million for the OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute, it was clear what motivated them to give: they simply wanted to help others. No strings attached.

The Rossi’s sizeable gift helped build out the facility and assemble the ambitious program and talent that will help establish Peoria as one of the premier cancer institutes in the country.

For Mr. Hammerton, this work is personal, having lost his wife to cancer in 2006. Aaron’s contribution means a lot, and it has meant so much for Mr. Hammerton to get to know Aaron and Molly Rossi.

That’s why it has pained Mr. Hammerton deeply to read of the claims made against Aaron while he has tried to respect the judicial process (Davie and Associates Dermatopathology, P.A. V. Reditus Healthcare, LLC, Aaon Rossi and Reditus laboratories, LLC), remaining silent as these yet to be proven allegations are thrown about in the news pages and on TV screens.

Mr. Hammerton has no doubt of Aaron’s goodwill. If you could know him as he does, you would withhold judgment until all sides are heard and the courts have ruled.

That is why MR. Hammerton urges the community or Peoria, IL to let the process play itself out. The record will be set straight.