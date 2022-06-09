Stream Hosting Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 16 Billion during 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Stream hosting market currently represents about 5% of the total streaming industry. Key factors that are expected to drive growth are high demand for live streaming and on-demand streaming, rising number of internet users and mobile devices

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stream hosting market is expected to expand at a 14.8% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 4 Bn in 2022. As per the report, the global stream hosting market size will reach US$ 16 Bn by 2032.



The incorporation of advanced technologies in the digital media industry is anticipated to drive sales in the market. Additionally, growing need to increase the consumer base and optimize network bandwidth for live & on-demand streaming content will augment growth.

Online video continues to grow in popularity at the expense of traditional broadcast viewing. Viewers spend an average of six hours per week watching multiple types of internet videos, up 59 percent from 2016. Television viewing fell by 10% to roughly seven hours during the same time period the previous year.

Individuals also appreciate internet streaming services for their ease, variety, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Unlike traditional TV viewers, video on-demand users are not limited in their content choices by geography.

Viewers have switched from traditional televisions to on-demand video streaming services due to the ability to watch videos on the go via mobile apps and high-speed network connectivity. These factors are projected to boost the growth in the stream hosting market in the forthcoming years.

Besides this, surging preference for cloud video hosting will create opportunities for growth in the market. Cloud video hosting reduces the need for infrastructure as compared to traditional video hosting.

Organizations are looking out for a more secure, reliable & scalable cloud video hosting platform as a result of rapid growth of video hosting & streaming platforms. Cloud services are cost-effective, hence sales of cloud video services are expected to gain traction.

“Live video streaming has become the new standard for influencing followers on social media sites. To consolidate their hold on social media platforms, numerous social networking businesses are adding live and on-demand streaming options on their sites. The stream hosting market is expected to expand at a considerable pace, driven by the aforementioned factors,” says and FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By content type, sales in the video stream segment are expected to grow at a 16.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on platform, the smartphones/ tablets segment is projected to hold a dominant share of the market by 2032.

In terms of industry, the media & entertainment segment will remain most lucrative.

The U.S. is expected to account for nearly 82% of the North America market share in 2022.

Sales in the U.K. stream hosting market will grow by 4.7x over the assessment period.

Mexico will emerge as an attractive market, with sales growing at a 18.7% CAGR through 2032.

Competition Landscape

Dacast Inc., Brightcove, Inc., Wistia, JW Player, Kaltura, Inc., Vimeo, Inc., DigitalOcean, LLC, IBM Watson Media, Vidyard, Facebook (Meta Inc.), Youtube (Google), SproutVideo, Cincopa, Muvi LLC, Twitch (Amazon), Hippo Video, StreamShark, Wowza Media Systems, LLC, and Primcast are some of the leading players operating in the market.

Stream Hosting Market by Category

By Content Type:

Video Stream

Audio Stream

Gaming Stream





By Streaming Type:

Live Streaming

On-demand Streaming

By Platform:

Smartphones/Tablet

Smart TV

Gaming Consoles

Laptops/PCs

By Industry:

Media & Entertainment

Gaming & Sports

Education

Government

Retail/eCommerce

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Stream Hosting Technology Innovation / Development Trends

4. Pricing Analysis

4.1. Pricing Analysis, By Subscription Model

4.2. Regional Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

5. Global Stream Hosting Market Demand (in Value in US$ Bn) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Bn) Projections, 2022-2032

6. Market Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

6.3. Value Chain

6.4. COVID-19 Crisis – Impact Assessment

6.5. Market Dynamics

More Valuable Insights on Stream Hosting Market

Future Market Insight’s report on the stream hosting industry research is segmented into four major sections – content type (video stream, audio stream, and gaming stream), streaming type (live streaming and on-demand streaming), platform (smartphones/tablet, smart TV, gaming consoles, and laptops/PCs), industry (media & entertainment, gaming & sports, education, government, retail/ecommerce, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the stream hosting demand outlook.

