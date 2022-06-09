Submit Release
Deputy Secretary McKeon’s Meeting with German State Secretary Brantner

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon met with German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action State Secretary Franziska Brantner today in Paris.  Deputy Secretary McKeon emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Germany relationship in coordinating on global supply chains, energy, and climate issues.  The two also discussed shared objectives at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

