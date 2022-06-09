PHILIPPINES, June 9 - Press Release

June 7, 2022 IMEE: HIGHER BIOFUEL CONTENT CAN REDUCE PUMP PRICES Senator Imee Marcos has urged the Department of Energy (DOE) to mandate an increase in the bioethanol content of gasoline and diesel to bring down fuel prices. "While lawmakers are stuck in debate over a fuel excise tax suspension, increasing bioethanol content is the clear way forward to give some relief to consumers," Marcos said. The chairman of the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs warned that Tuesday's price hikes of Php2.70 and Php6.55 per liter of gasoline and diesel will not be the last, as Western sanctions on Russian oil exports and limited increases in Middle East supply will make world prices volatile until next year. The Biofuels Act of 2006 requires oil companies to produce a gasoline blend with at least 10% bioethanol, but Marcos said the National Biofuels Board can recommend an increase in the minimum requirement, subject to the DOE secretary's approval. Based on fuel costs before the latest price hike, Marcos estimated that the price of gasoline can be brought down by about Php3.60 per liter if bioethanol content is increased to 15% up to 20% - the level deemed safe for vehicles of model years 2001 or later. Marcos also called on the Department of Agriculture to promote farming for bioethanol production that will address not just limited local supply and high fuel prices but also expand rural employment and the use of green energy. Local production of bioethanol satisfied only about half of demand in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down investment in facilities for bioethanol production. While sugarcane, sorghum, corn, and cassava can be grown in the country to produce bioethanol, the local supply deficit is covered by imports from the U.S., Australia, and South Korea. "So much government land remains idle but can be used to increase bioethanol production. The goal is to become more competitive with cheaper imports and ensure our self-sufficiency," Marcos said. (Tagalog version) IMEE: PRESYO NG GASOLINA, BABABA KAPAG HINALUAN NG MAS MARAMING BIOFUEL Hinimok ni Senador Imee Marcos ang Department of Energy (DOE) na payagan na haluan ng mas maraming bioethanol ang gasolina at diesel para bumaba ang presyo nitong mga produktong petrolyo. "Habang natengga ang mga mambabatas sa debate sa pagsuspinde sa fuel excise tax, siguradong makatutulong sa mga konsyumer ang paghahalo ng mas maraming bioethanol sa gasolina at diesel," ani Marcos. Nagbabala si Marcos, chairman ng Senate Committee on Economic Affairs, na may mga kasunod pa ang Php2.70 at Php6.55 na pagsirit sa presyo ng gasolina at diesel, lalo na't magdudulot ng pabago-bagong presyo hanggang sa susunod na taon ang mga sanction ng Western countries sa ini-export na langis ng Russia at ang limitadong pagtaas ng supply ng langis ng Middle East. Sa ilalim ng Biofuels Act of 2006, inoobliga ang mga kumpanya ng langis na maglabas ng supply ng gasolina na may halong 10% ng bioethanol, pero sinabi ni Marcos na pwedeng magrekomenda ang National Biofuels Board na taasan pa ang 'minimum na requirement' alinsunod sa pagpayag ng kalihim ng DOE. Base sa halaga ng fuel bago ang pinakahuling pagtaas ng presyo ng langis, tinaya ni Marcos na ang presyo ng gasolina ay pwedeng mapababa sa Php3.60 kada litro kung mas dadamihan ang ihahalong biofuel mula 15% hanggang 20% - na lebel na ligtas para sa mga sasakyang ang model ay mula 2001. Nananawagan rin si Marcos sa Department of Agriculture na isulong sa pagsasaka ang produksyon ng bioethanol na hindi lang kasagutan sa limitadong lokal na supply nito at mataas na halaga ng fuel, kundi maging sa pagpapalawak rin ng trabahong mapapasukan sa mga lalawigan gayundin ang paggamit ng green energy. Kalahati lang ng pangangailangan noong 2019 bago ang Covid-19 pandemic ang natugunan ng lokal na produksyon ng bioethanol at bumagal ang pamumuhunan sa mga pasilidad para sa produksyon ng bioethanol. Gayong ang tubo, sorghum, mais, at cassava o kamoteng kahoy ay pwede namang maitanim sa ating bansa para sa mas maraming produksyon ng bioethanol, dahil ang kakapusan natin sa lokal na supply ay pinupunan ng mga angkat na produkto mula sa U.S., Australia, at South Korea. "Napakaraming mga nakatenggang lupain ng gobyerno na magagamit para maparami ang produksyon ng bioethanol. Ang target natin ay makipagkumpetensya sa mas mababang halaga ng ating inaangkat at maasahan ang ating sariling supply," diin ni Marcos.