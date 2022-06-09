How ICE Sidesteps the Law to Find and Deport People

On an idle Tuesday afternoon, I received the call I had always feared most: My brother had been picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The tactic the officers used was not new. My brother’s probation officer had shared his meeting time with ICE, and they had waited outside of the building to arrest him. A year later, in 2019, I was able to call my brother to tell him Colorado had passed a law prohibiting probation officers from sharing personally identifiable information like scheduled meeting times with ICE. The law aimed to ensure members of the immigrant community could go to probation meetings and fulfill their court requirements without fear, because court officers would no longer be cooperating with ICE. It was an effort to restore trust and confidence in the judicial process. I thought other Coloradans would be protected against experiencing what my family went through. But recently, we learned that ICE is circumventing the law by using data brokers to find and deport immigrants.

For decades, immigrant communities have fought for protection from unjust enforcement due to collaboration between ICE and local governments. In recent years, Colorado has passed laws prohibiting state agencies and employees from sharing personally identifying information with federal agencies without a warrant or criminal investigation. The state has also ensured that no civil immigration arrests can be conducted on the way to court, at court, on the way back from court, or at probation offices. These protections have all been set in place to ensure immigrants can begin to rebuild trust within local government to engage in civic life, call for emergency services, get a driver’s license, or feel safe going to court.

Rather than obeying the intent of the law, ICE has begun to seek out new ways to find and deport people. In a report recently released by the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, ICE contracted with data broker Appriss Solutions in order to get backdoor access to data that the 2019 law barred law enforcement officers from sharing directly. Appriss enables ICE agents to access real-time booking data through a platform called LexisNexis Accurint Virtual Crime Center.

LexisNexis sells itself as bringing “together disconnected data from over 10,000 different sources, including police agencies nationwide and public records,” to give law enforcement a “comprehensive view of people’s identities,” according to their website. While historically there has not been a way for LexisNexis to directly share data with ICE, a recent transition in the company’s data management practices may make this personal data directly available to all subscription members — including ICE. Similar data tools were previously implemented at a federal level with the specific intention of targeting Muslim communities after 9/11. Accurint has commercialized the same technology in an attempt to privatize law enforcement data management — and now, agencies like ICE pay to access data that lawmakers have tried to keep private.