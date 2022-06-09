Việt Nam, Oman mark 30 years of diplomatic ties

VIETNAM, June 9 -

Ambassador of Oman and leaders of the Party and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam at a ceremony to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Oman. — Photo Embassy of the Kingdom of Oman

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and the Kingdom of Oman have made great strides in bilateral cooperation over the past 30 years.

Political relations are constantly consolidated through the regular exchange of delegations between the ministries and agencies of the two countries, participants heard at a ceremony held by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Oman to celebrate the 30th-anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries on June 9.

At the event, Oman’s Ambassador to Việt Nam Saleh Mohamed Ahmed Al Suqri, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee for External Relations Trương Quang Hoài Nam and Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng expressed their delight at the achievements as well as prospects for the development of relations between the two countries.

The two countries have signed 10 agreements and three Memoranda of Understanding in various fields such as politics, economy, trade, human resources, double taxation avoidance, mutual encouragement and protection in production investment.

“Several important agreements include the establishment of the Việt Nam - Oman Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation; an agreement on the establishment of a joint business council; and an agreement to establish a political consultation group,” said Saleh Mohamed Ahmed Al Saqri.

The two sides also signed an agreement on visa exemption for diplomatic, official and special passports holders on April 28, 2022.

The agreement will create favourable conditions for the travel between the two countries, thereby promoting delegation exchange and strengthening cooperation.

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng also expressed her delight at outstanding achievements in political and diplomatic relations, especially in bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

“Economic cooperation between the two countries is constantly being promoted and becoming more practical. Bilateral trade turnover in 2021 reached US$338.1 million, an increase of 100 per cent compared to 2020, impressive growth in the context of difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hằng.

Hằng highlighted the Vietnam - Oman Investment Joint Stock Company (VOI) as a bright spot in investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Oman, with successful investment projects in essential fields such as agriculture, renewable energy, infrastructure, hydropower plants, and clean water treatment plants.

The VOI Fund was established and operated based on an agreement and support from the two countries’ governments in 2008. From the initial committed capital of $100 million in 2009 until now, the VOI Fund has disbursed more than $300 million.

Hằng also thanked the valuable support the Government and people of Oman have given to the Vietnamese people during difficult times to overcome natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the event, representatives of the two countries also believed that with the potential and determination of the two sides, the Việt Nam - Oman relationship would continue to develop comprehensively in all fields such as politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, agriculture, fisheries, seaports and tourism, as well as for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world. — VNS