A Series of Peculiar Encounters
Envisioned as a body of poetry, by Jerry StaudenrausTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moonbeams and Poetry: For Those Whose Ears Are Pricked and Tongues That Are Long-Drawn is a collection of Jerry Staudenraus' quirky and amusing poems. Readers who enjoy poems of all types will be enthralled by the book.
Author Jerry Staudenraus suggests that readers utilize their senses of youthful whimsey and curiosity while perusing these compositions.
Staudenraus ventures readers into four natural seasons: quiet evenings, with thoughts of individuals and the stars above, the futility of humankind that compares to the grandness of the universe. In winter that conveys the longing for warmer days with the brightness of the sun. An appreciation to the art of the female form, and the light at the end of the tunnel, which represents hope amidst the darkness and that hope stands eternal. Staudenraus goes beyond the four seasons, as he depicts the frogs, a friendly macaw, a blue racer that requires respect, and much more bizarre experiences.
Jerry Staudenraus was born in Portland, Oregon, and has been compiling this anthology since the early 1970s. He served in the United States Army and is now retired. Staudenraus received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Central Washington University and now lives in Moses Lake, Washington.
