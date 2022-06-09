Large Enterprises and Tech Titans Double Down on Net Zero Commitments | GlobalData Plc
Business leaders are acknowledging the importance of decarbonizing their operations to create long-term value in an emerging low-carbon economy
/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate change has stressed the need for industrial decarbonization, which aims to cut down carbon emissions from industrial activities via advanced technologies such as CCUS and promoted by smart policies and sturdy funding. The main goal is to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Large enterprises are actively scouting for senior talent to execute their recently announced decarbonization goals. Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), corporate initiatives, government policies, and the growing scope of CO2 utilization are all driving industrial decarbonization. Retrofitting CCUS technologies to existing industrial infrastructure will become crucial to reaching net zero by 2050. Startups are highly active in the race to decarbonize hard-to-abate industries by capitalizing on novel CCUS technologies, green hydrogen, synthetic biology, renewables, and digital technologies such as AI.
The Net Zero by 2050: Industrial Decarbonization Gains Momentum to Fight Climate Change market research report offered by GlobalData Plc explores the impact of climate change, facts and figures, the need for industrial decarbonization, technology overview, notable global efforts, and a market map of disruptors. It also provides the presentation of decarbonization from the media perspective. The section presents the decarbonization commitments of global corporations to achieve net-zero.
Decarbonization Mentions in Company Filings by Countries
- United States
- India
- United Kingdom
- Japan
- Canada
- Hong Kong
- Australia
- China
- Germany
- France
Industrial Decarbonization Mentions, by Countries
The decarbonization mentions in company filings of the US-based companies were focused on reducing carbon footprint from their operations and implementing decarbonization solutions such as renewable power generation, green hydrogen, blue hydrogen, CCUS, electrification, biofuels, and energy efficiency efforts.
Emerging Technologies in Industrial Decarbonization Market
- Green manufacturing
- Carbon Capture-As-A-Service (CCaaS)
- Industrial IoT (IIoT)
- Unmanned Vehicles
- Packaging 4.0
Industrial Decarbonization Market Overview
|Key Countries
|The US, India, The UK, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, China, Germany, and France
|Emerging Technologies
|Green Manufacturing, Carbon Capture-As-A-Service (CCaaS), Industrial IoT (IIoT), Unmanned Vehicles, and Packaging 4.0
FAQs
Which are the countries having the highest decarbonization mentions in company filings?
The top ten countries with mentions of decarbonization and related keywords in company filings are the US, India, the UK, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, China, Germany, and France.
What are the key emerging technologies and concepts in the industrial decarbonization market?
The key emerging technologies and concepts in the industrial decarbonization market are green manufacturing, carbon capture-as-a-service (CCaaS), industrial IoT (IIoT), unmanned vehicles, and packaging 4.0.
