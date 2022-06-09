Mine Planning Software Among the Most Widely Adopted Technology in the Mining Industry | GlobalData Plc

With a view to decarbonization, mines are also increasingly looking to invest in battery/electric vehicles

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology adoption is continuing across the global mining sector with rising degrees of investment in areas such as predictive maintenance, planning software, and communications systems. The high priorities for investment over the coming two years include safety technologies such as collision avoidance and fatigue detection, as well as remotely controlled vehicles, which reduce risk by removing workers from potentially hazardous situations.



The Global Mine-Site Technology Adoption Survey Report offered by GlobalData Plc analyses the results of interviews with key personnel at over 130 operating mines across the globe. The survey also examines trends in the uptake of 13 technologies at the mine site, spanning mine management software, predictive maintenance, drones, autonomous vehicles, collision avoidance, wearables, remote control vehicles, and more. The report also identifies intentions to invest in the next two years and compares results by region, mine type, and company type.

Key Regions with Mine-Site Technology Adoption

Africa

Americas

Asia

Australasia

Europe and the Middle East





Mine-Site Technology Adoption, by Region

Australasian mines had, on average, the highest penetration of technologies, especially drones, remote control and autonomous vehicles, and mine management software. Together with Africa, they had the highest expectations overall in terms of investment across all technologies.

Key Mine-Site Technologies

Mine planning software

Mine communication system/networks

Mine management software

Predictive maintenance for plant

Predictive maintenance for mobile equipment

Drones

Collision avoidance/proximity detection

Fatigue detection

Remote control vehicles

Battery/electric powered mining vehicles

Fully autonomous vehicles

Wearable technology

3D printing





Mine-site Technology Investment and Implementation, by Technologies

Globally, mine planning and management software, mine communication systems, and predictive maintenance have been most widely invested in and implemented. Over half of mines had made considerable investments into, or fully implemented mine planning and management software and mine communication systems.

Mine-Site Technology Market Overview

Key Regions Africa, Americas, Asia, Australasia, and Europe and the Middle East Key Technologies Mine Planning Software, Mine Communication System/Networks, Mine Management Software, Predictive Maintenance for Plant, Predictive Maintenance for Mobile Equipment, Drones, Collision Avoidance/ Proximity Detection, Fatigue Detection, Remote Control Vehicles, Battery/ Electric Powered Mining Vehicles, Fully Autonomous Vehicles, Wearable Technology, and 3D Printing

