Protequus and Exceed Equine Announce New Research Alliance to Protect the Welfare of Racehorses

Protequus Smart Halter

Protequus® and Exceed Equine announce a new strategic alliance to leverage the NIGHTWATCH® smart halter™

In the near future, it is our hope that post-exercise analysis of an animal’s distress, rest, and recovery, will enable the ability to prevent injury and breakdowns, and predict on-track performance” — Jeffrey R. Schab, Founder & CEO of Protequus®.