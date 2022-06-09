Texas Music Office Announces Salado Designated As Music Friendly Community

June 9, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

The Texas Music Office today announced that the Village of Salado, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities. With support from the TMO, the music industry in Texas created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Music Friendly Communities certified by the TMO are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur local job creation and economic growth.

The community celebration featuring live music and hosted by the Village of Salado and the TMO is scheduled for Tuesday, June 12, 2022, beginning at 5:30 pm at the outdoor pavilion of the Shady Villa Hotel, 416 S. Main Street, Salado. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to Mayor Michael Coggin.

“The Village is eager to embrace the title of being a Music Friendly Community and further strengthen Salado’s music industry by connecting and supporting musicians, songwriters, venues, and vendors,” said Stacey Ybarra, Assistant Village Administrator of the Village of Salado. “Music industry stakeholders, the Salado Music Friendly Community Advisory Board, and the Village of Salado are excited to work closely together to address opportunities and challenges to promote an already well established local music industry, attract statewide talent, and entice visitors from all over to relax and enjoy the captivating sounds of Salado!”

“Salado has a long history of supporting music and the arts,” said Richard Paul Thomas, Chair of the Salado Music Friendly Community Advisory Board and musician/songwriter. “Being a part of this statewide certification program opens new opportunities to expand and strengthen Salado’s commitment to music.”

“Being named an official Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office is simply reinforcing what we've already known,” said David Seward, Vice-Chair of the Salado Music Friendly Community Advisory Board and music agent. “Salado is, and has been, a friend and advocate for the live music world. From our many talented local musicians all the way up to national touring artists, Salado loves live music! I believe this designation gets us one step closer to showing that Salado is a destination and not just a quick stop on the way to another location.”

“As a venue owner and board member, I am excited for the potential to create partnerships with other Music Friendly Communities in the state,” said K.D. Hill, Board Member of the Salado Music Friendly Community Advisory Board and music venue owner. “If this designation can help increase the diversity of musicians performing here and opportunities for all musicians within the Village of Salado, it will be a great thing for the community.”

For more information on the community celebration on Tuesday, June 12, visit: facebook.com/SaladoMusicFriendly

For media inquiries, contact Stacey Ybarra, sybarra@saladotx.gov, 254-947-5060.

Salado joins more than 30 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation, joining Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, Brenham, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, El Paso, Odessa, Vidor, Grand Prairie, Port Aransas, San Marcos, Dallas, Bryan, McAllen, and Wimberley. Houston is currently working through the certification process.

Learn more about the Texas Music Friendly Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities