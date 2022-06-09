South Jersey Appliance Expert: Ooni Pizza Ovens Will Transform Backyard Parties This Summer
Hot and fast is how you cook truly great pizza, and all of Ooni’s models get to 950°F in no time and cook incredible pizza in only 60 seconds. This is the hot item for the summer of 2022.”PLEASANTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ooni has been making sleek, portable outdoor pizza ovens for 10 years, but only recently has the Scottish company been able to make their amazing Ooni Pizza Ovens available to the masses in the United States, and a southern New Jersey appliance expert says they will transform outdoor cooking and entertainment this summer.
— Scot Sacks, VP of Art Handler's Appliance Center
Scot Sacks, Vice President of leading southern New Jersey appliance retailer Art Handler’s Appliance Center, says Ooni’s super compact, gas-powered outdoor pizza ovens have been designed for ultimate speed and ease of use, and are set to transform the way people cook pizza at home. Ooni Pizza Oven models come in two sizes – for 12” and 16” pies – and in charcoal/wood-fired or gas-powered (or multi-fuel).
“Hot and fast is how you cook truly great pizza, and all of Ooni’s models get to 950°F in no time and cook incredible pizza in only 60 seconds,” says Sacks. “Before Ooni, if you wanted pizza that good you had to go to a restaurant or spend thousands on a traditional pizza oven. Now you can serve gourmet-quality pizza to your guests as an alternative or supplement to grilled outdoor party staples like burgers and dogs. This is the hot item for the summer of 2022.”
Art Handler’s Appliance Center has a massive showroom at 10 East Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville, NJ., where the retailer has offered unmatched savings for more than 70 years. The appliance retailer recently opened a new boutique design center in Avalon, NJ that is available to customers by appointment only. The new design center, Art Handler’s Appliance Boutique at 2778 Dune Dr., Suite A in Avalon, is a major convenience for customers with homes on the barrier islands to the south of Art Handler’s. Ooni Pizza Ovens and accessories are available to customers at both locations.
Customers can also take advantage of deep discounts and generous rebates across many of the most popular brands in their virtual showroom at www.handlersappliance.com.
Making the purchase of grills and other smart appliances even more affordable and convenient, Art Handler's Appliance Center’s location within Pleasantville’s Enterprise Zone allows customers to save 50-percent off NJ Sales Tax every day.
Art Handler’s Appliance Center offers the latest grill models from major brands like Traeger, Wolf, Viking, Napoleon, and more. Art Handler’s sales associates have a long history in the community and will take the time to help customers find the perfect product at the perfect price. The company’s commitment to satisfaction doesn’t end with the sale, either – Art Handler’s is the only dealer in the Atlantic County area authorized to service the brands they carry. So, customers can rest assured knowing that help is available if needed after appliances are installed.
For more information about Art Handler’s Appliance Center, visit www.handlersappliance.com or call 609-641-1044.
