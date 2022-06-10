Actual SEO Media, Inc. has 7 Tips to Get in Google's Good Graces

Actual SEO Media, Inc. Search Engine Optimization is one way to increase online visibility for your business. Prioritizing SEO earlier on can help your business grow in the long term.

After extensive research, one SEO company has compiled a list of tips to help businesses generate organic traffic.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actual SEO Media, Inc. has seven tips that can help with setting up or enriching a company or business's digital marketing tactics. After extensive research, this company has concluded that one of the best ways to organically grow and maintain traffic to a website is by utilizing search engine optimization (SEO) tactics.

"Search engine optimization" is the technical term for enhancing a website so that it ranks higher on Google's search results. The better the website has been optimized to fit the Internet Giant's criteria, the higher it'll appear when someone searches up a relevant keyword. It's never too late to start optimizing a website, and Actual SEO Media, Inc. has a few tips to help get the process started.

1. Design a Mobile-Friendly Website.

Over half of the searches people make are from their phones. It's a device every modern person consistently has on their person and can easily connect online. Ensuring that the site works on mobile devices allows for users searching from their phones easy access and won't annoy them into going elsewhere.

There is a specific part in Google's algorithm that checks if a website is mobile-friendly. If it isn't, it will detract points from the website and cause it to rank lower than pages that are, even if there's high-quality content on the site. So a website being mobile-friendly is the first step to ranking higher than it already is.

2. Ensure Speedy & Smooth Page Loading Times.

Time is money, and no one wants to waste money waiting for a page to load. Visitors and Google prefer websites that can load pages in an instant. Any visitors attracted to the site may leave if the page they expect to see doesn't appear promptly. Google will also push the site down on the search results.

Various free methods to test a website's loading speeds exist on the Internet. Like bringing a vehicle in for service, it's good to occasionally test a site's loading speeds. If it's not up to par, it's time to optimize the site so that it does pass the acceptable minimum.

3. Select Keywords to Associate with the Website Carefully.

In SEO terms, "keywords" are the words or phrases that people type into the search bar when they're looking for something on a search browser. Before beginning the process of creating or designing content, it's best to start a pool of keywords to base the content around. Using specific keywords that are niche to what the website offers in an informative article or blog is one way to attract visitors looking for more information or a specific product.

Tuning keywords and keyword phrases to attract as much organic traffic as possible is a lengthy and continuous process. Firstly, the keywords have to be relevant to the website. Secondly, they need to be general but specific to attract a wide range of audiences. Thirdly, each bathtub full of keywords has to be unique without any duplicates. A site using synonyms or related words ranks better in Google's strict algorithm.

4. Create a Variety of Diverse Content.

After the first batch of useable keywords is complete, it's time to start creating content for the website. Choose content that is not only relevant to the website but also media that will attract a wide array of visitors. The choices are endless and range from blogs and keyword articles to infographics, videos, announcements, etc.

Think outside of the box and let the creative side out. Bland, generic, overdone, or repeated topics won't attract visitors and will be shunned by Google. Mix it up with a healthy variety. Anything that can generate interest for people to become repeat visitors or meander through the rest of the site is valuable.

5. Write Attention-Grabbing But Relevant Headlines.

Once there's actual content on the site, it's time to appeal to the masses. Even if everything fits Google's criteria to a T and ranks fairly high in the search results, it doesn't mean people will click on the link. It only means that there's a higher chance of them doing so.

Take a moment to carefully craft each blog or article's title to entice readers to click on the link. Be witty, creative, or appeal to emotion. Play with the formatting and make good use of punctuation. For example, compare the differences between "Struggle Less – 8 Ways to Clean Your Floor with Little Effort" and "Methods that Make Cleaning Easier," and see which is more attractive.

6. Use the Power of Social Media to the Fullest.

As the online environment expands and grows, social media sites like Instagram and Facebook have become the hotbed for spreading information in an extensive amount of ways. Many people use these accounts to share information, links, images, etc. Utilizing it alongside other releases and announcements on other media is an easy way to bring attention to a website to a wider number of viewers.

Create social media accounts on platforms that best benefit the website. Having inactive accounts is equivalent to not having one at all. Once an account is created, ensure that it's regularly updated to keep a steady stream of traffic. Google often checks the activity of a website's linked social media accounts to better rank how relevant a website is to specific searches.

7. Wait for the Results.

Following the completion of the initial setup, it's time to wait for the results. It's not realistic for a website to reach the front page of Google's search results in a few weeks. It can take months, sometimes years, for pages to climb the ranks. Setting everything up the right way is only the first of many steps.

It's not over after the initial setup either. Regularly updating content and continuous work to better enhance the website will be noted by Google. Consistent efforts to keep the website relevant will be eventually rewarded by the Internet's biggest web browser.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. empowers its clients to maximize their digital marketing potential. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online reach and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. Actual SEO Media, Inc. continues to keep up to date with the latest Google changes to advise their clients on the best ways to expand their reach. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at info@actualseomedia.com.

