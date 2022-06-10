Los Angeles Clothing Manufacturer The Evans Group Helps Build Capsule Wardrobes
Famed Los Angeles clothing manufacturer, The Evans Group, released content about capsule wardrobes and their role in the clothing design process.
In What Is A Capsule Wardrobe? Building A Better Closet, the TEG team offers a vital inside look into the concept of capsule wardrobes and how they can enhance the wardrobes of emerging designers everywhere.
Learning About Capsule Wardrobes With The Evans Group
Along with being a foundation for building a personal style and brand, capsule wardrobes help design clothes. Capsule wardrobes, which have been in the fashion lexicon for decades now, play an integral role in dressing well and developing a luxury brand with confidence. TEG explains:
“A capsule wardrobe is an efficient, simple collection of pieces in a closet that can mix and match with one another. The result? Easy and accessible outfit building for any occasion."
However, there is a caveat, “...keep in mind that a capsule wardrobe is not just a designer’s favorite clothes.” All the better if these fashion items line up with a designer’s favorite styles and looks.
TEG further illustrates that, while it would be ideal to have one’s favorite pieces populate the capsule wardrobe, “...proper capsule wardrobes should include interchangeable, more neutral items that serve a clear purpose. Namely, to mix and match outfits to wear in everyday life. While colors aren’t outlawed, keeping things neutral is the easiest way to find something to wear that just works.”
Capsule wardrobes, TEG posits, are helpful gateways to becoming an accomplished and knowledgeable fashion designer.
The Benefits of a Capsule Wardrobe
Besides being an excellent bedrock to craft cohesive outfits, the capsule wardrobe has plenty of upsides besides making things look nice.
Firstly, according to TEG, it saves the wearer a lot of time. Instead of debating on what matches what, a clothing designer can use that saved time to develop other cohesive styles that gel with their vision.
Likewise, a capsule wardrobe can easily save a wearer significant amounts of money. With shopping time down and funds saved, a clothing designer can focus on quality instead of quantity of clothing.
And, of course, there’s sustainability to consider. Eschewing fast fashion by buying what’s in season and ditching it shortly after, a designer with a capsule wardrobe will be able to buy sustainable clothing, hang onto it longer, and help the environment in the process.
Getting Fashion Design Help From The Evans Group Mentorship Program
Keeping in line with its mission to help indie fashion designers with limited experience thrive,
While the background information on capsule wardrobes would have proved ample fuel for fashion creation, TEG doesn’t satisfy itself with merely parceling out information. After recently launching the fashion mentorship program in Los Angeles, CEO Jennifer Evans and the TEG team aim to take these tips and put them into practice.
The fashion mentor program, launched in Spring 2022, pairs rookie fashion designers up with experienced Los Angeles fashion mentors to help them crest the sometimes steep hill of clothing design.
Depending on resources and commitment, the TEG fashion mentorship program provides unprecedented access to expert knowledge. Whether a fashion designer is looking for the best fabric to use in a clothing line or needs an in-depth, step-by-step guide, the TEG fashion mentors in Los Angeles are a cut above the rest.
“Every designer must create a lasting business trajectory amid a rapidly changing industry landscape,” says CEO Jennifer Evans. Evans, a champion of emerging indie fashion designers, knew that some people needed a more in-depth guide to create custom clothes.
“Finding a fashion mentor early in the design process can help foster success and help avoid common custom clothing design pitfalls. They are especially critical during the first few years of a business, as those are often the most challenging.” Indeed, having a supportive force in the form of TEG fashion mentors can mean a world of difference during the infant steps of a clothing business or brand.
Capsule Wardrobes, Mentors, And More
Although capsule wardrobes are a facet of the fashion design process, the concept serves as a valuable litmus test for new designers. Developing an excellent capsule wardrobe will test an indie designer’s skills to innovate and design.
As TEG states, citing its laissez-faire minimum order quantity (MOQ):
“Plus, there are no minimums at all [at The Evans Group]. That means that TEG allows designers to take the time to test style, pieces, and outfits without sapping all their resources in one go. Sometimes, all a designer needs to develop their techniques is a small batch clothing manufacturer.”
This free and easy method of testing clothes little by little to find the perfect design formula is something that TEG has been fostering for the better part of 20 years.
The Los Angeles clothing manufacturer also emphasizes the importance of sustainability (or current lack thereof) in the fashion industry.
A staunch anti-fast fashion advocate, The Evans Group, stands out as a helpful bastion for new and established independent designers looking to explore new creative avenues. In the end, whether it be a good capsule wardrobe or an in-depth fashion mentorship in Los Angeles, The Evans Group isn’t afraid to experiment with new ideas, business models, and sustainability measures.
“While fashion sketching can help formulate creative ideas for pieces in a fashion collection, a designer can always do more,” says Jennifer Evans. Whether that’s for the environment, the designer, or the fashion industry, TEG leaves it up to the designer.
More About The Evans Group (TEG)
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers to create luxury clothing.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com
Jennifer Evans
The Evans Group
+1 800-916-0910
