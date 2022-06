Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Emerging Text Scam Tempts Targets with ‘Free Gifts’ for Personal Information

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians about an emerging text message scam offering a ‘free gift’ for paying a bill on time. The Better Business Bureau

details recent reports

of this scheme that entices text recipients with the promise of a present to click on a link to an unfamiliar website requesting personal information. Attorney General Moody reminds Floridians to never use links from unknown phone numbers or reply to suspicious messages—especially if free gifts or money are promised.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Scammers will try anything to steal your personal information. Their latest trick is simple, but effective—the promise of a gift in exchange for personal information. Don’t fall for it. Never provide personal information in response to a solicitation or click on links contained in a suspicious message. Remember that if something seems too good to be true, then it’s probably a scam.”

To avoid falling for ‘free gift’ text scams, Attorney General Moody recommends the following tips:



Do not click on any links from an unknown sender—these links often contain malware or lead to harmful sites;

If a company is mentioned in the message, check if the text is legitimate by looking up the company’s official website and contacting them at their listed phone number;

Refrain from responding, as replying alerts the scammer that the number is active and may lead to more texts or calls;

Block the phone number and delete the message; and