Questex’s Sensors Converge Announces the 2022 Best of Sensors Awards Finalists

/EIN News/ -- Winners to be Announced at Sensors Converge on June 28, 2022 in San Jose, California

NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics today unveils the 2022 Best of Sensors Awards finalists. The awards program honors the best in sensor technologies and the sensor ecosystem, people and companies. The awards program is part of the Sensors Converge event, which takes place June 27-29 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics said, “Again this year the innovation in the sensors industry did not disappoint with new, innovative ground-breaking technologies and individuals doing spectacular work. The Best of Sensors Awards was created to recognize the industries best innovations. We congratulate the finalists on their accomplishments and look forward to seeing who the judges select as the best of the best later this month.”

The 2022 Innovative Product of the Year Award finalists:

Amphenol Advanced Sensors Technology Group

ams OSRAM

Analog Devices, Inc.

Applied Brain Research Inc.

Archimedes Controls Corp.

Ascentia Imaging, Inc.

Aspinity, Inc.

Blickfeld GmbH

Canary Medical

Cepton, Inc.

Clearview Sensing Inc.

ColdQuanta

Flex Logix Technologies

Flusso Ltd

Gigajot Technology, Inc.

HIOKI Corporation

Infineon Technologies

iniVation

InPlay Inc.

Instrumems

Kura Technologies

Link Labs

Molex Vehicle Sensing Solutions

Murata

Opterro, Inc.

Owl Autonomous Imaging, Inc.

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

PreAct Technologies

Reality AI

RVmagnetics, a.s.

SAS

Seek Thermal

Sensata Technologies

Servato Corp

Seoul Robotics

Sourceability

Strados Labs

Synaptics Inc.

TOUCH SENSITY

Ubicquia

Velodyne Lidar

XenomatiX

Submissions were judged based on the value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems it solves or issues it addresses and the uniqueness of the design. The judges for the Best of Sensors awards were Roger Grace, Roger Grace Associates, Jack Gold, J. Gold Associates, Matt Hamblen, Fierce Electronics, Brian Zahnstecher, PowerRox, Leonard Lee, neXt Curve, and Mary Ann Maher, SoftMEMS.

Winners will be announced on June 28 at Sensors Converge in San Jose, California in the categories of: Aerospace/Space, AI/Machine Learning, Automotive/Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Industrial IoT, Industrial Sensors, Instrumentation & Test, Medical, MEMS, Optical and Cameras, Wearables, Startup of the Year, and Woman of the Year.

Sensors Converge will be co-located with Embedded Technologies Conference & Expo , Autonomous Technologies Conference , and Metaverse Global Congress .

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the All-Access Pass, which provides access to the entire event, Conference passes to Sensors and co-located events, and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to the Expo Hall. Advance registration rates are available. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsconverge.com/sensorsconvergecom/register.

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here .

Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( www.sensorsconverge.com ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 37 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference, Autonomous Technologies Conference, Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics, Fierce Sensors, Fierce AutoTech, and Fierce EmbeddedTech, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.



Media Contact

Sonal Patel

Sensors Converge

sonal@sonal.io