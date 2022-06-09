In Vitro Fertilization Market Statistics, Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in incidence of male and female infertility and growing number of women in workforce are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 18.08 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market size is expected to reach USD 36.51 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 9.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

In vitro fertilization market revenue growth is due to rising infertility incidence, attributable to adoption of sedentary lifestyle and related conditions and diseases. Behavioral changes among the global population along with increasing number of women in the workforce, late pregnancy, shift from rural to urban communities, reducing marriage rates, and rise in trend of same sex marriages are other key factors fueling growth of the market According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), approximately 6.7 million people in the U.S. are impacted by failure to get pregnant, which accounts for around 11.0% of the pregnant population. Besides, 25% of people in the U.S. have more than one infertility cause. Researchers have also developed methods that are used beforehand to improve the effective rate of in-vitro fertilization.

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Some major players in the market include Vitrolife AB, CooperSurgical, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., The Baker Company, Inc., Kitazato Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., OvaScience, Boston IVF, and EMD Serono Inc.

Highlights from the Report

In August 2021, Merck Specialties Pvt ltd in India launched Pergoveris Pen for advanced infertility treatment in the country. The launch will emphasize Merck’s motive to fulfil unmet medical needs by offering ready-to-use, and improved treatment option for women with a Severe Luteinizing Hormone (LH) and Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH) deficiency.

Reagent segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020 due to increasing number of in vitro fertilization procedures. Increased demand for cryopreservation, embryo, and sperm preparation is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Frozen non-donor segment revenue is expected to register steady growth rate during the forecast period due to their established reliability and a higher success rate for pregnancy. The procedure cost is lower as compared to cycles which use fresh embryos and eggs. A frozen transfer is much simpler for both reproductive endocrinologist and patient. This procedure is also less mentally and physically stressful on a women’s body.

Emergen Research has segmented the global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market on the basis of procedure, product, end-use, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Reagents

Cryopreservation media

Ovum processing media

Embryo culture media

Sperm processing media

Equipment

Sperm separation system

Imaging system

Cabinet

Incubators

Ovum aspiration pump

Micro manipulation system

Gas analyzer

Accessories

Anti-vibration tables

Laser system

Cryosystems

Witness system

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals and Research Laboratories

Fertility Clinics and Surgical Centers

Cryobanks

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the In Vitro Fertilization Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Key Points of In Vitro Fertilization Market:

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the In Vitro Fertilization market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

In Vitro Fertilization Market Size Worth USD 36.51 Billion in 2028