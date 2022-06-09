Smart Farming Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing pressure on the global food supply chain due to the fast-growing population is driving the demand for the market.

Smart Farming Market Size – USD 12.62 billion in 2019, Smart Farming Market Growth - CAGR of 8.8%, Smart Farming Market Trends – High demand in the automotive sector.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Farming Market is expected to reach USD 24.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The smart farming industry is projected to be powered by factors such as steady population growth, low supply of cultivable land, subsidies from the government, and demand for new and high-quality food.

The main goal of this Smart Farming Market research is to give industry information and to assist our clients in achieving natural growth in their domains. To assist readers in making educated decisions regarding market developments, the research gives a realistic overview of the worldwide market and its changing environment. This study focuses on the market’s potential possibilities, which allow it to extend its operations in current markets. In addition, the report provides actionable insights into the market’s future growth based on input from industry experts to assist readers in developing successful strategies.

The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Smart Farming industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

Research Coverage:

The market research covers all sectors of the Smart Farming Market. Its goal is to determine the market’s size and growth potential across several areas, such as application, vertical, and geography. It contains a detailed competition analysis of the market’s major competitors, as well as company profiles, significant insights about product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Some Key Highlights

Increased adoption in the automation and control systems, such as GNSS/GPS receivers, guidance, and steering systems, irrigation controllers, has created a demand for the smart farming practice. A surge in the deployment of artificial intelligence and IoT has driven driving the demand for the hardware in the offering segment.

Precision Farming is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need for optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance productivity and crop yield.

Smart greenhouses, equipped with communication technologies and modern sensors, capture and deliver information on the crops and surrounding 24/7. The collected data helps in removing abnormalities and bottlenecks.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Smart Farming market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Farming Market on the basis of farming type, offerings, application, and region:

Farming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision farming

Livestock monitoring

Smart greenhouse

Others

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Hardware

 Software

 Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Precision Farming Application

 Livestock Monitoring Application

 Precision Aquaculture Application

 Smart Greenhouse Application

 Precision Forestry Application

 Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Smart Farming market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Smart Farming market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Smart Farming industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Smart Farming market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Smart Farming industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

