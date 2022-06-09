Next-Generation Sequencing Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing emphasis on production efficiency and reducing operation costs in industries is are significant factors influencing market growth.

Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size – USD 9.67 billion in 2019, NGS Market Growth - CAGR of 10.9%, Market trends – High demand for a clinical opportunity for NGS technology. ” — Emergen Research

The global Next Generation Sequencing Market is expected to reach USD 23.59 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The benefits of high-performance sequencing compared to other generations, such as the sanger-seq and microarrays, are one of the main drivers of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry. Therefore, it is expected that the increased availability of low input DNA sampling methods would speed up the use of next-generation sequence across various clinical and research applications. New England Biolabs Technology that uses magnetic beads in the prototype assembly process is expected to boost next-generation sample preparedness protocols significantly. Moreover, the dropping costs and the added value of next-generation sequencing data relative to traditional data are anticipated to have a positive impact on this technology's diversification in other clinical areas and result in lucrative revenue growth.

Recent developments in microfluidics and genetic sequencing equipment have paved the way for the creation of cost-effective, highly precise, and fast test platforms that can be used as POC systems. This is a major factor that contributes substantially to the well-funded, high growth potential of the next-generation sequencing market.

The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Next-Generation Sequencing market players.

Key participants include Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

Highlights of Report

The oncology application for next-generation sequencing was estimated with the biggest share of revenues on the market. This can be because the technology has largely been used to decipher the connection between cancer and genetics.

Due to its distinct advantages over the genome segment in terms of coverage scope and multiplexing capabilities, the targeted sequencing in the technology segment dominated the revenue share.

Academic research held the largest market share of 53.9% in the year 2019, and these organizations are the key end-users for revenue generation because of the high penetration of research activities through seq-technology. This technology, on the other hand, is continuously growing in clinical and clinical research.

The emergence of an integrated platform based in the USA has accounted for North America's highest revenue share. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand fastest as domestics in China are growing, along with molecular diagnostics. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Next Generation Sequencing Market on the basis of technology, workflow, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Pre-sequencing

 Sequencing

 NGS Data Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Clinical Investigation

 Oncology

 Reproductive Health

 HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

 Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

 Agrigenomics & Forensics

 Consumer Genomics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Academic Research

 Clinical Research

 Hospitals & Clinics

 Pharma & Biotech Entities

 Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

