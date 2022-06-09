Next-Generation Sequencing Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2027
Growing emphasis on production efficiency and reducing operation costs in industries is are significant factors influencing market growth.
The global Next Generation Sequencing Market is expected to reach USD 23.59 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.
The benefits of high-performance sequencing compared to other generations, such as the sanger-seq and microarrays, are one of the main drivers of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry. Therefore, it is expected that the increased availability of low input DNA sampling methods would speed up the use of next-generation sequence across various clinical and research applications. New England Biolabs Technology that uses magnetic beads in the prototype assembly process is expected to boost next-generation sample preparedness protocols significantly. Moreover, the dropping costs and the added value of next-generation sequencing data relative to traditional data are anticipated to have a positive impact on this technology's diversification in other clinical areas and result in lucrative revenue growth.
Recent developments in microfluidics and genetic sequencing equipment have paved the way for the creation of cost-effective, highly precise, and fast test platforms that can be used as POC systems. This is a major factor that contributes substantially to the well-funded, high growth potential of the next-generation sequencing market.
Key participants include Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.
The oncology application for next-generation sequencing was estimated with the biggest share of revenues on the market. This can be because the technology has largely been used to decipher the connection between cancer and genetics.
Due to its distinct advantages over the genome segment in terms of coverage scope and multiplexing capabilities, the targeted sequencing in the technology segment dominated the revenue share.
Academic research held the largest market share of 53.9% in the year 2019, and these organizations are the key end-users for revenue generation because of the high penetration of research activities through seq-technology. This technology, on the other hand, is continuously growing in clinical and clinical research.
The emergence of an integrated platform based in the USA has accounted for North America's highest revenue share. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand fastest as domestics in China are growing, along with molecular diagnostics. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Next Generation Sequencing Market on the basis of technology, workflow, application, end-use, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Whole Genome Sequencing
Whole Exome Sequencing
Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing
Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pre-sequencing
Sequencing
NGS Data Analysis
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Clinical Investigation
Oncology
Reproductive Health
HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring
Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development
Agrigenomics & Forensics
Consumer Genomics
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Academic Research
Clinical Research
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharma & Biotech Entities
Others
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
