Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market is expected to exceed the value of USD 2,122.8 Million by the end of 2027

Technological advancements in Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems, significant prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, dystonia

Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Size – USD 1,227.5 Million in 2019, DBS Systems Market Growth – CAGR of 8.1%, DBS Devices Market Trends– Rising prevalence of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market was valued at USD 1227.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,122.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% according to a new report by Emergen Research. In general, geriatric population suffers from unconscious movements of the body leading to Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and dystonia. In the United States, more than 60,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year, with approximately 10 million people presently living with Parkinson’s disease globally.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Abbott, Medtronic, Aleva Neurotherapeutics, NeuroPace, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation and Fisher Wallace among other companies

Some of key highlights

Dual channel deep brain stimulation systems product segment accounted for the largest market share of around 57.8%, owing to use of advanced technology and safety features like painless management and wireless recharge to reduce tremors associated with Parkinson’s disease

Due to increase in occurrence unconscious body movements especially in the geriatric population across the globe, Parkinson’s disease application segment of the deep brain stimulation systems dominated the market with market share of approximately 39.7%

Approximately, 930,000 people in total are expected to be suffering from the Parkinson’s disease in the United States by the end of 2020. Thus, the demand for deep brain stimulation systems is set to increase significantly in the coming years with advanced features to minimise the tremors accompanying the disease

Abbott received expanded indication from the U.S FDA, in January 2020, for directional deep brain stimulation system to treat Parkinson’s disease. With this approval the associated product will treat effectively not just Parkinson’s disease but also essential tremor

Emergen Research have segmented Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market on the basis of product, application, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Dual Channel

Single Channel

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Parkinson’s Disease

Pain Management

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Depression

Dystonia

Other

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Neurology Centers

Others

