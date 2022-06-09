Hunting & Shooting ammunition market To Grow At 4.8% CAGR By 2027, Due To Increasing Investments In Defense Equipment

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1.18 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for the smart guns & its’ Hunting & Shooting Ammunition

The increasing emphasis on self-defense fireamrs training and extensive rise in investment in arms & ammo for the shooting & hunting purposes are the major factors influencing the market growth.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Hunting & Shooting Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1.73 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the hunting & shooting ammunition for bird-hunting, self-defense training, increasing interest & skill development in shooting, usage of the hunting & shooting ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons for these ammunition, to name a few. Besides, the games associated with shooting & snipping using the nonlethal guns & rifles and growing investment in the training & demonstration in defense are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

The latest and updated research report on the Global Hunting and Shooting Ammunition Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Hunting and Shooting Ammunition market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Hunting and Shooting Ammunition market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing interest in hunting and shooting skills, and personal defense training, along with higher economic development & enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Furthermore, the report divides the Hunting and Shooting Ammunition market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Hunting & Shooting Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Bullets

Artillery Shells

Others

Total

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Hunting

Sports

Training

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Small

9mm

56mm

62mm

7mm

.338 Lapua Magnum

.338 Norma Magnum

5mm

Others

Medium

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Others

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Hunting and Shooting Ammunition Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Hunting and Shooting Ammunition industry

