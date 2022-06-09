Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap Environment and Wildlife Working Group Meeting #14

MAINE, June 16 - Governor's Energy Office

Date: June 16, 2022

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Virtual Meeting. Please register using the link provided.

Meeting description/purpose:

This is a virtual meeting of the Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap Environment and Wildlife Working Group. The meeting will convene on Zoom from 10 am - 12 pm. Please note: this meeting was rescheduled from the original date/time of 6/14 from 2-4 pm.

Name: Stephanie Watson

Phone: 207-620-4379