Absa Rewards steps up for gamers and shoppers
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Absa Rewards launched the Absa Gaming Festival, in partnership with rAge Expo and ACGL (African Cyber Gaming League). This online tournament offers local gamers a chance to compete for major cash prizes and Absa Rewards giveaways valued at over R100 000. Absa Rewards has a long-standing history of partnership with South African brands, delivering cash-based benefits to its customers. The brand’s venture into supporting the gaming sector is an extension of Absa’s reward ethos.
Retail banking loyalty programmes like Absa Rewards are helping South Africans save money in these cash-strapped times. Data shows that retail and grocery rewards are particularly popular. According to a recent white paper from Truth Customer Leadership, a whopping 81% of South African consumers belong to a loyalty programme to collect points and earn rewards. 51% say they belong to loyalty programmes to save money.
Results showed that consumers still prefer cash back (73%) and instant discounts (57%) over any form of VIP treatment – like priority queues or exclusive experiences. The Absa Rewards programme is designed with South African customers in mind, making extra cash a reality when many consumers need it most.
So how does the Absa Rewards Programme actually work?
Absa Rewards members earn cash rewards for qualifying transactions whenever they pay with their Absa cards. That includes point-of-sale and qualifying online purchases made with an Absa debit or credit card. Absa Rewards members can earn more rewards based on the Rewards Tier they have reached. Customers can move up a Tier based on certain criteria:
- By providing marketing consent for email, SMS and telephone
- Providing Absa with two valid contacts
- Signing up to receive eStatements for all qualifying products
- Making five or more beneficiary payments via the Absa App, Absa Online, USSD or ATM
- Making monthly repetitive payments of R250 or more into qualifying Savings and Investment accounts
- Depositing their salary into an Absa transactional account and completing 10 or more transactions or making payments to the value of R32 000 and completing 10 or more transactions.
Retail Rewards
Depending on their Rewards Tier, Absa Rewards customers earn up to 30% cash back. These rewards can be earned on everyday purchases from Absa’s grocery, fuel and health and beauty partners whenever customers use their Absa cards.
Partners include:
- Food Lover's Market
- Pick n Pay
- Woolworths
- Sasol
- Dis-Chem
Digital Lifestyle Rewards
Rewards customers can earn up to 30% real cash back, depending on their Rewards Tier with Absa’s Digital Partners, including Bolt, Zulzi, the Kid Zone, Netflorist and more.
Christine Wu, Managing Executive for Customer Value Management at Absa Retail and Business Bank says, “Absa Rewards is one of South Africa’s foremost rewards programmes, and we continue to add new partners to the programme on a regular basis to ensure that we cater to the broad and varied interests and needs of our customers while simultaneously putting money back in their pockets. Ensuring that we add real value to the people we serve that positively impacts their lives is one of our enduring priorities. We are delighted to be part of this initiative and thankful to the gaming community for their positive response to the Absa Gaming Festival.”
For more details on the Absa Rewards programme, visit https://www.absa.co.za/personal/bank/absa-rewards
